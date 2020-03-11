What’s Your Band Called, Mate? Get to know Molly Payton

What’s your band called, mate?

Molly Payton

What do you sound like?

This first EP is really just comforting no-frills singer songwriter kinda stuff.

Are you any good (honestly)?

I like to think so!

What’s your best song?

My favourite one won’t be released for a little while, but the best song on my first EP is probably ‘Corduroy’.

What’s been your most memorable gig?

I think opening for Palace at the roundhouse. I went to my first gig in London there when I moved over from New Zealand, and I absolutely adored Palace when I was younger. All in all a nuts experience.

Tell us something really interesting about you, that isn’t to do with music.

I get sleep paralysis when I drink red wine.

We said really interesting…

Yikes alright. I love dad culture. I think I’m my happiest in my big ugly sweater, a beer in hand blasting yacht rock to my dog.

What is your karaoke song?

‘Bennie and the Jets’, obviously.

Scenario: We’ve given you a shit load of money to make a big budget video – what do you do

Spend all the money on flights to New Zealand for me and my band, shoot a shitty live performance for as little money as possible then take em all on a full tiki tour around the country since they’ve never been there before.

What do you want to achieve with your music?

I don’t have a goal really- I just know that I love it and I want to keep doing it for as long as possible.

If your tour bus was hanging over the edge of a cliff and you needed to throw out one band member as ballast, which member would it be and why?

Wow, harsh. Sean and Petter are the greatest I could never do that to ’em. I’d definitely have to take one for the team. Maybe the martyr status would be good for my career.

Fill in the blanks: When you listen to our music it feels like the music is bringin’ back your first love

If your band had ‘stans’ (superfans, like Katy Perry’s Kitty Cats or Lady Gaga’s Little Monsters), what would the name for them be?

God I don’t know. Mol’s moles? Hopefully if I had ‘stans’ they’d think up somethin’ better than that.

Where can we see you next?

I’ll be doing a bunch of festivals around the UK and Europe throughout the year.

What do you want to happen at your last ever show?

There’s not gonna be a last show. I’m gonna be kickin’ about with my guitar til the end of time.

Any final words?

Yes shoutout to my dog Bug, miss u buddy