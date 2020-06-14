What’s Your Band Called, Mate? Get to know Peakes

What’s your band called, mate?

Peakes with an ES not just S, mate.

What do you sound like?

Advertisement

Our music’s been described as ‘vivid, alt pop hymns for the millennial generation’ and we’ve taken that and ran with it…

Are you any good (honestly)?

I’d say it’s conceivably likely that we could possibly maybe perhaps by any chance probably that we’re… Erm, what was the question again?

What’s your best song?

Probably ‘A Sacred Place’? But I don’t think we’ve peaked yet (enjoy that pun).

Advertisement

What’s been your most memorable gig?

There’s been quite a few. But one that really stays with you is when we supported a band in London a few years ago. These guys ended up being 2 hours late for their own gig/soundcheck even though they apparently lived in the area. This meant we didn’t get a soundcheck which is always perfect news.

One of the band members on arrival realised he’d forgotten his bass and went around the venue asking if anyone had one he could borrow. The singer spent the entire set with his hood up and sunglasses on complaining how hungover he was, whilst the other members skulked in the shadows. Then at the end of the night, as we were getting our gear from backstage, we walked in on them all having a fight. One member was being held apart from another shouting ‘I know he’s your brother mate, but he’s a fucking prick’. I think they’ve broken up now.

Tell us something really interesting about you, that isn’t to do with music.

Molly can lick her elbow

We said really interesting…

Max’s dad owns the Steps 2001 Live Tour on VHS

What is your karaoke song?

Max: Curtis Stigers – ‘I Wonder Why’

Moll: Loreen – ‘Loreen’

Pete: Spandeau Ballet – ‘Gold’

Scenario: We’ve given you a shit load of money to make a big budget video – what do you do

Source some exotic animals, fire breathers, a magician, pyrotechnics, giant martini glasses, jugglers, Chas & Dave,

What do you want to achieve with your music?

World peace

If your tour bus was hanging over the edge of a cliff and you needed to throw out one band member as ballast, which member would it be and why?

Max with all of his synths, then we can get started on our acoustic covers album a la William Shatner.

Fill in the blanks: When you listen to our music it feels like television is your mother and your secret lover

If your band had ‘stans’ (superfans, like Katy Perry’s Kitty Cats or Lady Gaga’s Little Monsters), what would the name for them be?

Twin Peakes, Peakesy Blinders?

Where can we see you next?

Hopefully but unlikely on our UK tour in September (Covid depending) but otherwise we queue up at our local Co-op at 3pm every Thursday, come say hello!

What do you want to happen at your last ever show?

The euphoric end to the 2003 remake of Freaky Friday, something along those lines with an after show petting zoo.

Any final words?

Stay at home kids

Peakes’ new EP ‘Pre Invented World’ is out now