What’s Your Band Called, Mate? Get to know Phoebe Green

Every week, we’re going to be introducing you to a brand new artist we’re going mad for here at NME Towers via our ego-busting new Q&A, What’s Your Band Called, Mate? This week, Manchester’s Phoebe Green on touring with Sundara Karma, Shrek and the “gangster/glam” in her brand new video.

What’s your band called, mate?



“Phoebe Green”

We are…



“Phoebe Green, Lucy Green, Charlie Marriott, Bibo Webb and Nat Johnson.”

What do you sound like?

“I’d like to think my music sounds like memories; vivid snapshots of moments, people and feelings that are all filtered through this nostalgic, film-like lens. It’s all very dramatic…”

Are you any good (honestly)?



“You tell me! I’d like to think so.”

What’s your best song?



“I think lyrically, it’s a song I wrote when I was eighteen called ‘Double Vodka Lemonade’. Not only was it my drink of choice at the time, but it really captures a time in my life where I just didn’t know what the fuck was going on and I was going out all the time trying to be someone I wasn’t. I think a lot of people will empathise with it.”

What’s been your most memorable gig?



“Our gig with Sundara Karma at the O2 in Sheffield was mental, first time people have gotten on shoulders and all that. Crazy.”

Tell us something really interesting about you, that isn’t to do with music.



“My favourite teddy is baby Shrek and I got it at the ripe old age of 20.”

We said really…



“I was the first child in the history of my primary school to fail my cycling proficiency. Still too traumatised to get back on a bike, still incapable of riding one.”

What is your karaoke song?



“The Shoop Shoop song by Cher, without a doubt.”

Scenario: We’ve given you a shit load of money to make a big budget video – what do you do



“Probably like the ‘Easy Peeler’ video, in the whole ’50s noir, gangster/glam style but a full film following a lead character (me) with a big catharsis, probably a gory death, and a big romantic ending. Really beautiful cinematography, maybe with a narrator and all. Obviously full of my own musical numbers.”

What do you want to achieve with your music?



“I really want it to be the soundtrack to all kinds of memories, I of course want people to connect with my lyrics, but also I just want to write really cool, interesting songs that capture the person I am and the world I‘m in at particular points in my life.”

If your tour bus was hanging over the edge of a cliff and you needed to throw out one band member as ballast, which member would it be and why?



“It’d probably end up being me because not only am I incapable of making minor decisions, I can see me throwing myself out with the stress of the situation.”

Fill in the blanks: When you listen to our music, it feels like Phoebe is overanalysing your current romantic situation.



If your band had ‘stans’ (superfans, like Katy Perry’s Kitty Cats or Lady Gaga’s Little Monsters), what would the name for them be?



“Green Beans is shit but it’s the obvious one, innit.”

Where can we see you next?



“On tour with Swim Deep in October!”

What do you want to happen at your last ever show?



“I want everyone to cry enough that the room fills up and we all end up performing a synchronised water aerobics routine in matching swimming costumes.”