What’s Your Band Called, Mate? Get to know Sea Girls

What’s your band called, mate?

Sea Girls. Sea as in ‘sea’ and Girls as in ‘girls’.

What do you sound like?

We sound as if Madonna never existed. We sound as if Black Sabbath never existed. We sound as if One Direction never existed

Are you any good (honestly)?

Ask our mums.

What’s your best song?

‘Call Me Out’. It was our first song and we’re still not sick of playing it after about 300 times so it must be at least alright.

What’s been your most memorable gig?

Playing Live At Leeds in 2018. We were on a run of four gigs in two days (they got worse as the hours went by) ending up at The Wardrobe where a fight kicked off in the crowd. I got off the stage to go and break it up but realised it was two of my mates, so left them to it!

Tell us something really interesting about you, that isn’t to do with music?

I (Henry) broke my jaw in 3 places and look better as a result.

We said really interesting…

Told a bear to fuck off to his face and subsequently got dumped by Joe Exotic

What’s your karaoke song?

Henry – That’s Life (Frank Sanatra)

Oli – Livin’ On A Prayer (Bon Jovi)

Andrew – Let Me Entertain you (Robbie Williams)

Rory – IDGAF (Dua Lipa)

Scenario: We’ve given you a shit load of money to make a big budget video – what do you do with it?

I’d launder that shit, cut corners at every chance then move to the Bahamas under a new name and a fresh start. “Sea Girls? Never heard of them…”

What do you want to achieve with your music?

Four massively inflated egos.

If your tour bus was hanging over the edge of a cliff and you needed to throw out one band member as ballast, which member would it be and why?

We’d go with Andrew. He’s done a bit of bungee jumping and I’m sure the instinct will kick back in when he’s in a pinch.

Fill in the blanks: When you listen to our music, it feels like Sea Girls is now your only hope.

If your band had ‘stans’ (superfans, like Katy Perry’s Kitty Cats or Lady Gaga’s Little Monsters), what would the name for them be?

SGOGs

Where can we see you next?

Who knows! When this is all over at Reading and Leeds and our rescheduled dates due to Covid-19.

What do you want to happen at your last ever show?

Every single cliche: mosh pits, pyro, confetti, dancers, wall of death, special guests, costume changes, intermissions, key changes, stage invasions and about 50 encores. Free entry, but charge £100 to leave, retirement sorted.

Any final words?

Stay indoors