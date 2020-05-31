What’s Your Band Called, Mate? Get to know Sons of Raphael

What’s your band called, mate?

Sons of Raphael.

What do you sound like?

Advertisement

The new sound of music.

Are you any good (honestly)?

Yes; if the girl can’t dance, she says the musicians can’t play.

What’s your best song?

It is written in the book of books: ‘you must not be partial in judging: hear out the small and the great alike’.

What’s been your most memorable gig?

Advertisement

Taking over morning chapel service in our boarding school and playing our song ‘Eating People’ to a room of hostile choirboys and teachers. We were were cut short by the music teacher who shouted into a megaphone urging everyone to leave the room. He then pulled out the plug of the sound system to completely silence us. We got to play one full song before the chaos began and that moment is documented on film – that became our first music video.

Tell us something really interesting about you, that isn’t to do with music

Our daddy was a rattle snake.

What is your karaoke song?

Devil Devil Go Away.

Scenario: We’ve given you a shit load of money to make a big budget video – what do you do?

Your money’s no good here! We don’t do business with strangers.

What do you want to achieve with your music?

May it be remembered for a thousand generations.

If your band had ‘stans’ (superfans, like Katy Perry’s Kitty Cats or Lady Gaga’s Little Monsters), what would the name for them be?

Sons of Raphael.

Where can we see you next?

On Upper Clapton Road in London’s East End. If you will go there this week you will find an installation by us. It is part of our new project titled ‘Life as a mere platform for death’ which features new music, visuals, and an essay. It will be released online next week too, on the day the moon is fully illuminated from earth’s perspective.

After working on our debut record for seven years, releasing a few pieces of music – in this trilogy form – was never part of our vision, however, because of the current climate we feel the urgency to put it out now.

What do you want to happen at your last ever show?

The festivities will include a parade, a concert and games for children, followed by a gala banquet. 50,000 songbirds will be flown in from Europe.

Any final words? Be good to rock n’ roll and rock n’ roll will be good to you.