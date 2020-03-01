What’s Your Band Called, Mate? Get to know Sophie and The Giants

What’s your band called, mate?

Sophie and The Giants

What do you sound like?

The best pop music you’ve ever heard. We got the cool guitar lines, the funky bass, live and electronic drums mixed with powerful vocals from a very small (in height) lady, who sings about the truth and doesn’t tell you what you want to hear but gives you the empowerment you need!

Are you any good (honestly)?

That’s why we’re here…

What’s your best song?

It hasn’t been released yet 😉 But from what is out in the world, probably ‘Waste My Air’. I think that song is completely us, it’s so much fun to play live and the title says it all; don’t let people fuck with the time you have here.

What’s been your most memorable gig?

Our most recent home-town gig in Sheffield at the Leadmill. All thanks to the incredible crowd and hearing all the voices singing back at us throughout every song, the feeling of that was something else, totally surreal and probably one of the best/most rewarding moments in my life.

Tell us something really interesting about you, that isn’t to do with music.

My two favourite things are aliens and horror films. I would love to meet an alien and star in a horror film as the creepy small redhead.

We said really interesting…

When we played Glastonbury last year our drummer got chemical burns after he covered himself in hand sanitizer because he said it “cooled him down”

What is your karaoke song?

‘Tequila’ by the Champs, It’s a one worded song as I don’t really do karaoke!

Scenario: We’ve given you a shit load of money to make a big budget video – what do you do

Sick! Pay off my rent and make a cool homemade video instead.

What do you want to achieve with your music?

Hopefully just to impact a lot of people’s lives in a positive way and help them get through the hard times… AND tour the world obviously.

If your tour bus was hanging over the edge of a cliff and you needed to throw out one band member as ballast, which member would it be and why?

It’s either all or nothing, we’d stick together and jump right off as a team.

If your band had ‘stans’ (superfans, like Katy Perry’s Kitty Cats or Lady Gaga’s Little Monsters), what would the name for them be?

GIANTS. Because they are empowered beings regardless of size. We are Giants, they are giants.

Where can we see you next?

7th March – RADAR Festival, Switzerland.

What do you want to happen at your last ever show?

Get abducted.

Any final words?

I’m Sophie, thank you for having me.