What’s Your Band Called, Mate? Get to know Swimming Girls

Every week, we’re going to be introducing you to a brand new artist we’re going mad for here at NME Towers via our ego-busting new Q&A, What’s Your Band Called, Mate? This week, Bristol’s Swimming Girls on recreating Twin Peaks, sounding like “heaven” and achieving immortality.

What’s your band called, mate?

Swimming Girls, and we’re from Bristol.

We are…

Max – Drums.

Jay – Guitar.

Roo – Keys.

Vanessa – Lead Vox.

What do you sound like?

I don’t know, what does heaven sound like?

Are you any good (honestly)?

Yes.

What’s your best song?

You be the judge.

What’s been your most memorable gig?

Shepherd’s Bush Empire, supporting Pale Waves.

Tell us something really interesting about you that isn’t to do with music.

Roo likes to write creepy plays and makes the rest of the band act them out.

What’s your karaoke song?

‘Time After Time’ by Cyndi Lauper.

Scenario: We’ve given you a shitload of money to make a big budget video – what do you do with it?

A scene-for-scene remake of Twin Peaks with Vanessa as every character.

What do you want to achieve with your music?

Immortality.

If your tourbus was hanging over the edge of a cliff and you needed to throw out one band member as a ballast, which member would it be and why?

We’d go together.

Fill in the blanks: when you listen to our music, it feels like ___ is ___ to ___ your ___.

When you listen to our music, it feels like music is transported to your ears.

If your band had ‘Stans’, what would the name for them be?

Swimming Girls.

Where can we see you next?

Dot to Dot! We also have headline shows (London and Bristol) coming up in June.

What do you want to happen at your last-ever show?

Wall of Death.

Any final words?

Existential fears.

Swimming Girls’ new EP ‘Existential Fears’ is out on June 14 via Yucatan Records.