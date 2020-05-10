What’s Your Band Called, Mate? Get to know The Academic

What’s your band called, mate?

The Academic, no ‘s’ at the end!

We are…

not very academic

What do you sound like?

David Byrne’s guilty pleasures

Are you any good (honestly)?

We don’t aspire to be average

What’s your best song?

Depends what day it is but we are all into ‘Anything Could Happen’ right now.

What’s been your most memorable gig?

First time we headlined a venue in Cork in Ireland called The Marquee. 5000 people going nuts, that was a night! Opening for The Rolling Stones would come a close second.

Tell us something really interesting about you, that isn’t to do with music.

Stephen made his television debut at 12 years old on Ireland’s Quiz Zone. He didn’t win so he joined the band, not so academic.

We said really interesting…

We were almost decapitated on a Texas highway by a flying piece of metal.

What’s your karaoke song?

Craig: Barry Manilow – ‘Copacabana’

Stephen: The Buggles – ‘Video Killed The Radio Star’

Matt: Bruce Springsteen – ‘Tougher Than The Rest’

Dean: Bon Jovi – ‘Living on a Prayer’

Scenario: We’ve given you a shit load of money to make a big budget video – what do you do with it?

Buy a big massive gaff for ourselves and then just shoot the video on our phones.

What do you want to achieve with your music?

To tour it in very single van. All the vans!

If your tourbus was hanging over the edge of a cliff and you needed to throw out one band member as ballast, which member would it be and why?

Dean. Man’s shredded.

Fill in the blanks: When you listen to our music, it feels like ‘Lilt (Google it) ’ is ‘killing’ your ‘sperm count’.

If your band had ‘stans’ (superfans, like Katy Perry’s Kitty Cats or Lady Gaga’s Little Monsters), what would the name for them be?

Snacademics

Where can we see you next?

It’s all a bit up in the air but we have rescheduled our UK/European Tour for the Autumn.

What do you want to happen at your last ever show?

Get Kanye’d