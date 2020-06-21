What’s Your Band Called, Mate? Get to know TV Priest

What’s your band called, mate?

TV Priest

What do you sound like?

1/10th of the power of Mark E Smith with an AS Level in Politics and access to fuzz pedals.

Are you any good (honestly)?

See above and judge accordingly.

What’s your best song?

‘Runner Up’ – it’s about white goods, work ethic, guilt, game shows, not dancing at the Christmas party, 4 car garages, meal deals, spam folders, lotteries, carrots and sticks.

What’s been your most memorable gig?

It was in a disused industrial freezer; surprisingly warm.

Tell us something really interesting about you, that isn’t to do with music.

I make artwork and pictures for other bands too as a visual artist.

We said really interesting…

I’m gonna need some Savlon for that burn etc. etc.

What is your karaoke song?

Elvis Presley – ‘Suspicious Minds’.

Scenario: We’ve given you a shit load of money to make a big budget video – what do you do

Make a durational piece and film the course of a year in Soho in 16mm film – release schedule be damned!

What do you want to achieve with your music?

To keep me on an even keel.

If your tour bus was hanging over the edge of a cliff and you needed to throw out one band member as ballast, which member would it be and why?

I’d do the noble thing and offer myself up, I hear singers are the easiest ones to replace anyway.

Fill in the blanks: When you listen to our music it feels like ­­­a friend is arguing with your Dad in the living room.

If your band had ‘stans’ (superfans, like Katy Perry’s Kitty Cats or Lady Gaga’s Little Monsters), what would the name for them be?

Congregants

Where can we see you next?

Pandemic willing, we’re playing our first headline at The Shacklewell Arms in London on the 28th October.

What do you want to happen at your last ever show?

Feels like there should be some pyro or something surely?

TV Priest’s latest single ‘Runner Up’ is out now