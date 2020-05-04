What’s Your Band Called, Mate? Get to know Wesley Joseph

What’s your band called, mate?

Wesley Joseph

What do you sound like?

Me

Are you any good (honestly)?

Who knows. To some people, maybe.

What’s your best song?

It’s stored in the bat cave for when the time is right.

What’s been your most memorable gig?

Jazz Cafe. Opening for Denzel Curry years ago with my boys from back home.

Tell us something really interesting about you, that isn’t to do with music.

I have an albino toe.

What is your karaoke song?

Won’t Do – J Dilla.

Scenario: We’ve given you a shit load of money to make a big budget video – what do you do ?

Make a feature length film disguised as a beautiful music video.

What do you want to achieve with your music?

A mark that truly signifies my time here.

If your tour bus was hanging over the edge of a cliff and you needed to throw out one band member as ballast, which member would it be and why?

My twin brother – he’s wild.

If your band had ‘stans’ (superfans, like Katy Perry’s Kitty Cats or Lady Gaga’s Little Monsters), what would the name for them be?

I actually have no clue.

Where can we see you next?

Ask the government.

What do you want to happen at your last ever show?

Tears of all kinds.

Any final words?

Final words happen a lot later down the line.