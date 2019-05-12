What’s Your Band Called, Mate? Get to know WOOZE

Every week, we’re going to be introducing you to a brand new artist we’re going mad for here at NME Towers via our ego-busting new Q&A, What’s Your Band Called, Mate? This week, London’s WOOZE on doing it ‘My Way’, taxidermy and their best song yet, er, ‘Happy Birthday’.

What’s your band called, mate?

“We are WOOZE”

We are…

“WOOZE.

Theo Spark (vocals, guitars)

Jamie She (vocals, drums).

Live we’re joined by Paul (guitar) and Greta (bass).”

What do you sound like?

“Televangelism”

Are you any good (honestly)?

“Yes”

What’s your best song?

“We heard that the copyright to “Happy Birthday” has expired so we’ll take ownership of that.”

What’s been your most memorable gig?

“Probably at Razzmatazz in Barcelona a few weeks ago purely because of what happened afterwards.”

Tell us something really interesting about you, that isn’t to do with music.

“Jamie often paints Theo in the nude like one of his French girls.”

We said really interesting…

“Theo often paints himself nude like one of Jamie’s French girls.”

What’s your karaoke song?

Theo: ‘My Way’ by Frank Sinatra

Jamie: ‘My Way’ by Limp Bizkit

Scenario: We’ve given you a shit load of money to make a big budget video – what do you do with it?

“We’d give it to our director Nuri Jeong as she’s already made our small budget videos look exactly like what we had envisioned. We’ve wanted to ride horses for a while…”

What do you want to achieve with your music?

“We want to break free. We want it all. We want to ride our bicycle.”

If your tour bus was hanging over the edge of a cliff and you needed to throw out one band member as ballast, which member would it be and why?

“Cliff, as he’s not in our band.”

Fill in the blanks: When you listen to our music, it feels like champagne is real pain to your sham friends.

If your band had ‘stans’ (superfans, like Katy Perry’s Kitty Cats or Lady Gaga’s Little Monsters), what would the name for them be?

“WOOZERs”

Where can we see you next?

“Our EP launch on the 14th May on the wonderful yellow barge, Tamesis Dock.”

what’s on your mind? what’s on your mind?, an album by WOOZE on Spotify

What do you want to happen at your last ever show?

“We’d like to be taxidermied and preserved like Jeremy Bentham, exploited posthumously, to be performing continuously in ouroboric eternity.”

Any final words?

“Thank you for your time. If you have any other enquiries please contact us at Hello.wooze@gmail.com or on our customer service line at 07914831883.”

WOOZE’s new EP, ‘What’s On Your Mind?’ is out now