What’s Your Band Called, Mate? Get to know Mealtime

What’s your band called, mate?

Mealtime!

What do you sound like?

We were once described as “cruising around a retro-futuristic urban landscape, all metallics and sleek finishes.” We thought that was pretty apt.

Are you any good (honestly)?

We’re better than we were, and nowhere near as good as we’re going to get.

What’s your best song?

Either ‘Denim’, ‘Teef’, ‘Sublime’ or the new single ‘Rain Like This’. The new demos are shaping up nicely though.

What’s been your most memorable gig?

Most memorable gigs are remembered for all of the wrong reasons. Therefore we strive for forgettable gigs. The less we remember, the better.

Tell us something really interesting about you, that isn’t to do with music.

When Will and Harry first met at a halloween party. Both of their costumes were so good that they only found out recently (a year or so later) that they’d met at the party.

We said really interesting…

We genuinely thought Harry was Norwegian for the first 2 years of our friendship before we found out he’s a pathological liar.

What is your karaoke song?

Either Pure Shores by All Saints OR Don McClean’s American Pie

Scenario: We’ve given you a shit load of money to make a big budget video – what do you do

We painstakingly, completely accurately, recreate the set for CBBC’s Get Your Own Back, complete with gunge tank, a live studio audience and presenter Dave Benson Philips. Chaos ensues.

What do you want to achieve with your music?

We’re only in it for the huge cash sums. At this rate, in a few years time, we might be looking at affording a few pairs of socks for our drummer Will, who currently has to walk around with bare, bloodied heels. Absolutely mangled by the cruel terrain.

If your tour bus was hanging over the edge of a cliff and you needed to throw out one band member as ballast, which member would it be and why?

Andy just to make the world a better place.

Fill in the blanks: When you listen to our music it feels like bass is rattling your arse

If your band had ‘stans’ (superfans, like Katy Perry’s Kitty Cats or Lady Gaga’s Little Monsters), what would the name for them be?

Snax.

Where can we see you next?

Depends on how long this Lockdown goes on for. You can see Harry at your local Manchester Co-op food store sanitising door handles.

What do you want to happen at your last ever show?

Applause.

Any final words?

Wash your hands. Pay your tram fines. Listen to Mealtime.