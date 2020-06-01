NME Radio Roundup 1 June 2020: The 1975, Jayda G and more

It’s been almost two weeks since The 1975 released their highly anticipated ‘Notes On A Conditional Form’. The final part of the band’s ‘Music for Cars’ release cycle saw the band play with genre, hopping from trip-hop flecked bangers (‘Frail State of Mind’) and orchestral interludes to brit-pop tunes (‘Me & You Together Song’) amd bombastic, ‘80s tinted pop hits (‘If You’re Too Shy (Let Me Know’) – and everything in-between – over the course of 22 songs. This week we’ve chosen the electronic croons of ‘Tonight (I Wish I Was Your Boy’) for the NME Radio playlist this week.

Also added to NME Radio this week we’ve got floor-fillers from Disclosure and Jayda G, and No Rome teams up with mates Beabadoobee and Jay Som for a lovely collaboration.

Here are all this week’s additions to the NME 1 & 2 playlists: