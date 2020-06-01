NME Radio Roundup 1 June 2020: The 1975, Jayda G and more

It’s been almost two weeks since The 1975 released their highly anticipated ‘Notes On A Conditional Form’. The final part of the band’s ‘Music for Cars’ release cycle saw the band play with genre, hopping from trip-hop flecked bangers (‘Frail State of Mind’) and orchestral interludes to brit-pop tunes (‘Me & You Together Song’) amd bombastic, ‘80s tinted pop hits (‘If You’re Too Shy (Let Me Know’) – and everything in-between – over the course of 22 songs. This week we’ve chosen the electronic croons of ‘Tonight (I Wish I Was Your Boy’) for the NME Radio playlist this week.
Also added to NME Radio this week we’ve got floor-fillers from Disclosure and Jayda G, and No Rome teams up with mates Beabadoobee and Jay Som for a lovely collaboration.
Here are all this week’s additions to the NME 1 & 2 playlists:
On the A List
The 1975
‘Tonight (I Wish I Was Your Boy)’
First up we’ve got one from the new The 1975 album. With its squelchy synths and hazy production, ‘Tonight (I Wish I Was Your Boy’)’ is a highlight of the new 22-track LP.
Listen: Spotify | Apple Music
On the B List
No Rome
‘Hurry Home’ feat. Beabadoobee & Jay Som
No Rome’s teamed up with pals Beabadoobee and Jay Som for his latest, ‘Hurry Home’. Combining glittering club-beats and pulsating bass with lilting acoustics, it’s truly lovely.
Listen: Spotify | Apple Music
Disclosure
‘Energy’
‘Energy’ is the latest glimpse we’ve had of Disclosure’s upcoming album of the same name, and it’s utterly brilliant. Fusing inspirational quotes from Eric Thomas with jubilant Latin beats, it’s four-minutes of pure positivity.
Listen: Spotify | Apple Music
Remi Wolf
‘Disco Man’
Need a soundtrack to your next socially distanced BBQ? Then try out LA-based songwriter Remi Wolf’s new one, ‘Disco Man’. Combining soulful vocals with modern R&B and a killer funk bassline, the earworm tune is ready to soundtrack your summer.
Listen: Spotify | Apple Music
Jayda G
‘Both Of Us’
Jayda G has been teasing ‘Both Of Us’ in live sets for a while – and now we’ve been treated its official release. All strutting house beats and ethereal vocals, it’s another stone-cold smasher from the DJ. The only problem? We won’t be hearing it played during countless 3am DJ sets at festivals this summer.
Listen: Spotify | Apple Music
Loup GarouX
‘Strange Angels’
Supergroup Loup GarouX told NME that their new tune ‘Strange Angels’ is an “explosive Milton-esque narrative of… near-death experience, purgatory, revelation, redemption and a final return,” adding that “It sounds like a huge howling hurricane,”. With its blistering guitar solo courtesy of Ed Harcourt, raucous rhythm section and Queens of the Stone Age-tinted sound, we’d be inclined to agree.
Listen: Spotify | Apple Music
On the C List
Teyana Taylor
‘Made It’
With its strutting beats and empowering lyrics, Teyana Taylor’s new one is a brilliant self-empowerment anthem.
Listen: Spotify | Apple Music
The Mysterines
‘I Win Every Time’
Filled with snarling riffs and frontwoman Lia Metcalfe’s growling vocals, ‘I Win Every Time’ is a hulking slice of the Liverpool band’s sweltering sound.
Listen: Spotify | Apple Music
The Brothers Macklovitch
‘Give Love To Get Some’ feat. Leven Kali
One for fans of Anderson .Paak or Mac Miller, ‘Give Love to Get Some’ is euphoric dance meets sultry R&B, and we love it.
Listen: Spotify | Apple Music
TTRRUUCES
‘I’m Alive’
Last up on the playlist this week we’ve got ‘I’m Alive’, a hazy amalgam of indie-pop, psychedelia and eccentric half-spoken vocals – it’s brilliantly weird.
Listen: Spotify | Apple Music