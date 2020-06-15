NME Radio Roundup 15 June: Hinds, Gorillaz and more

If you were looking for an album to soundtrack your summer of socially distanced tinnies in the park and virtual pub nights, then look no further than Hinds’ latest album, ‘The Prettiest Curse’.

On it they’ve ditched the raucous garage rock which they’d perfected on their first two albums, and instead embraced pop melodies, lush instrumentation and glossy production, on an album that’s the musical equivalent of the sun peaking out from behind the clouds after a thunderstorm. We’ve chosen ‘Boy’ for the NME Radio playlists this week, a euphoric cut that blends the bands growling riffs with shoegaze and enraptured dream-pop.

Also new on NME Radio this week: Gorillaz have teamed up with Octavian for the fourth episode of their Song Machine series, The Aces try out R&B beats for the latest taste of their upcoming album ‘Under My Influence’ and IAMDDB celebrates “embracing love” on the sultry ‘Quarantine’.

Here are all this week’s additions to the NME 1 & 2 playlists: