NME Radio Roundup 20 July 2020: Beabadoobee, Yungblud, IDLES and more

In these worrisome times, we all need to do our best to take a bit of care. A good place to start doing just that is by switching on NME Radio this week and turning up the volume whenever Beabadoobee’s ‘Care’, the wonderfully breezy first alt-rock offering from the Dirty Hit artist’s upcoming debut album ‘Fake It Flowers’, comes on. It’s a perfect opportunity to drop all your worries and revel in Bea’s emotive songwriting might — even if it is only for three minutes and 15 seconds. Hey, we need every distraction we can get at the moment, right?
As well as ‘Care’, we’ve added ace new tracks by the likes of The Magic Gang, Idles and Ashnikko to the playlist this week, while further excellent cuts by Yungblud, the returning Future Islands and up-and-comers The Goa Express have also made the, er, cut.
Here, then, are all this week’s brilliant new additions to the NME 1 & 2 playlists.
On the A List
Beabadoobee
‘Care’
In NME’s track review of the first single from ‘Fake It Flowers’, Sophie Williams wrote: “As thrilling as it is vulnerable, ‘Care’ deserves a bright and long future as a staple for the arena-swelling crowds that will inevitably continue to greet her, post-pandemic. It is thrilling to envision the heights Bea is destined to reach.”
Listen: Spotify | Apple Music
The Magic Gang
‘Make Time For Change’
Another preview of the four-piece’s upcoming album ‘Death of the Party’, the jaunty, Northern Soul-inspired ‘Make Time For Change’ preaches self-care. “It’s a reminder to look after [and] encourage yourself to do the things that make you feel good,” the band’s Gus Taylor explains — an important message for these times.
Listen: Spotify | Apple Music
On the B List
Yungblud
‘Strawberry Lipstick’
Appraising Yungblud’s latest single for NME, Ali Shutler said: “‘Strawberry Lipstick’ continues [Yungblud’s] new world order. A fizzing celebration of heart over head, this arena-baiting track is an all-out party that couldn’t be more in love with love.” Also, just check out that Spice Girls/David Bowie-referencing artwork.
Listen: Spotify | Apple Music
Idles
‘A Hymn’
Idles’ forthcoming new album is going to be very, very special. “The restrained ‘A Hymn’ is another welcome change-up for the band,” NME’s Ali Shutler wrote in review of the latest preview of ‘Ultra Mono’. “Refusing to be bogged down in other people’s expectations, this brooding anthem is proof that with this band, anything is possible.”
Listen: Spotify | Apple Music
Wayne Snow & Darius
‘Equilibrium’
Nigerian-born, Berlin-based singer/songwriter Wayne Snow has teamed up with the French house producer Darius for the ultra-smooth and ultra-funky ‘Equilibrium’, a perfect soundtrack for sitting back and drinking in those hazy, sun-kissed summer sunsets.
Listen: Spotify | Apple Music
On the C List
Future Islands
‘For Sure’
Returning with their first new song in three years, Future Islands are back in familiar territory with this slice of synth-led indie-pop (listen out for the insistent bassline, too) — complete with affecting vocals by the band’s prone-to-growling frontman Samuel Herring. Welcome back!
Listen: Spotify | Apple Music
Ashnikko
‘Daisy’
Released last week to help launch her new campaign #BeatsDaisyChallenge with Beats by Dr. Dre and TikTok, ‘Daisy’ is an in-yer-face pop-trap creation that sees its creator declaring: “Fuck a princess, I’m a king / Bow down and kiss on my ring.”
Listen: Spotify | Apple Music
The Goa Express
‘Be My Friend’
A thrashing, fuzzy blast of garage-rock to finish us off this week from the fast-rising Manchester-based band The Goa Express. The irresistible ‘Be My Friend’ was produced by former Arctic Monkeys producer Ross Orton, who worked on ‘AM’ — not a bad presence to have in the studio at all.
Listen: Spotify | Apple Music