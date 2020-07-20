NME Radio Roundup 20 July 2020: Beabadoobee, Yungblud, IDLES and more

In these worrisome times, we all need to do our best to take a bit of care. A good place to start doing just that is by switching on NME Radio this week and turning up the volume whenever Beabadoobee’s ‘Care’, the wonderfully breezy first alt-rock offering from the Dirty Hit artist’s upcoming debut album ‘Fake It Flowers’, comes on. It’s a perfect opportunity to drop all your worries and revel in Bea’s emotive songwriting might — even if it is only for three minutes and 15 seconds. Hey, we need every distraction we can get at the moment, right?

As well as ‘Care’, we’ve added ace new tracks by the likes of The Magic Gang, Idles and Ashnikko to the playlist this week, while further excellent cuts by Yungblud, the returning Future Islands and up-and-comers The Goa Express have also made the, er, cut.

Here, then, are all this week’s brilliant new additions to the NME 1 & 2 playlists.