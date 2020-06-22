NME Radio Roundup 22 June 2020: The Killers, Laura Marling, Aluna and more

A year ago this Saturday, The Killers were taking to Glastonbury’s Pyramid stage for their headline set. Topping the festival for the second time in their career (the first in 2007 – a show that was plagued with sound problems), Brandon and co. blitzed through a stellar set of back-to-back bangers, roping in pals Pet Shop Boys and Johnny Marr to join them. It was 90-minutes of feel-good.
This weekend it should be Glasto’s 50th anniversary event – and of course the weather is frustratingly beautiful. Even with the pandemic putting a stop to festival season 2020, The Killers are still putting out stone cold smashes that – in lieu of being played in a big field watched by a small army of punters – can soundtrack a few socially distanced drinks in the park with mates. ‘My Own Soul’s Warning’, the band’s latest slice of euphoria is a total belter and was an obvious choice for this week’s NME Radio A List.
Also added to NME Radio this week we’ve got new ones from IDLES, Jehnny Beth and Khruangbin, Aluna’s (off of AlunaGeorge fame) latest shimmering solo release and a dreamy summer tune from Mancunian up-and-comers Porij – as well as a glorious album track from Laura Marling.
Here are all this week’s additions to the NME 1 & 2 playlists:
On the A List
The Killers
‘My Own Soul’s Warning’
With its cantering rhythm section, Springsteen-flecked guitars and earworm melodies, ‘My Own Soul’s Warning’ is an exhilarating ride from The Killers.
Listen: Spotify | Apple Music
On the B List
Jehnny Beth
‘We Will Sin Together’
Jehnny Beth’s solo debut album, ‘To Love Is To Live’ is something special. We’ve chosen ‘We Will Sin Together’ for the playlist this week – an urgent and cinematic example of the artist’s avant-pop, pulsating with electronic tension.
Listen: Spotify | Apple Music
IDLES
‘Grounds’
The followup to the fearless ‘Mr. Motivator’, ‘Grounds’ is another powerhouse release from the Bristolian punks. With its hulking drums and whirring guitar licks supporting Joe Talbot’s snarling vocals (“Do you hear that thunder,” he spits at one point “That’s the sound of the strength in numbers,”), it’s another tantalising glimpse of their upcoming album ‘Ultra Mono’.
Listen: Spotify | Apple Music
Doves
‘Carousels’
With its twinkling synths, warm vocals and skittering beats, ‘Carousels’ is four-minutes of joy.
Listen: Spotify | Apple Music
The Beths
‘Out Of Sight’
‘Out Of Sight’ sees The Beths allowing themselves to be “more fragile” than they usually do. “[On ‘Out Of Sight’] We are trying to listen more deeply and be more open ended, it was confronting to do and sometimes even frustrating,” frontwoman Elizabeth Stokes explains. The results see a strain of honest vulnerability threaded through the New Zealand indie pop groups upbeat sound, and it’s excellent.
Listen: Spotify | Apple Music
On the C List
Porij
‘150’
One for fans of Disclosure and Kaytranada, Mancunian up-and-comers Porij have a knack for creating glittering nuggets of electronica. The latest, ‘150’, is more laidback than previous releases. With its sun-drenched guitars and sizzling production, it’s a perfect barbecue jam.
Listen: Spotify | Apple Music
Aluna & AlunaGeorge
‘Warrior (feat. SG Lewis)’
With its strutting bassline and glorious, hook-laden choruses, ‘Warrior’ – the second song from Aluna’s upcoming solo debut – is pure ecstasy.
Listen: Spotify | Apple Music
Pillow Queens
‘Handsome Wife’
With its growling guitars and hopping rhythm section, ‘Handsome Wife’ is a gorgeous cut of indie rock.
Listen: Spotify | Apple Music
High Vis
‘Walking Wires’
This roaring tune from London post-punk band High Vis is an adrenaline rush.
Listen: Spotify | Apple Music
Laura Marling
‘Strange Girl’
Taken from Laura Marling‘s stunning seventh album ‘Song For Our Daughter’, ‘Strange Girl’ is a record highlight. With its buoyant instrumentals and Marling’s percussive vocals, it’s an uptempo folk-rock bop.
Listen: Spotify | Apple Music
Park Hye Jin
‘Like This’
Look, we may not be able to dance until the sunrises at one of Glasto’s bountiful late-night offerings this weekend, but at the very least we can turn this one from Park Hye Jin up loud and annoy our neighbours at 3am during an impromptu Zoom DJ set.
Listen: Spotify | Apple Music
Khruangbin
‘Pelota’
Finally, we’ve got the latest from Texan trio Khruangbin. ‘Pelota’ features the band’s usual mix of psychedelia, soul and funk, and is an exciting taste of their upcoming third album ‘Mordechai’.
Listen: Spotify | Apple Music