NME Radio Roundup 22 June 2020: The Killers, Laura Marling, Aluna and more

A year ago this Saturday, The Killers were taking to Glastonbury’s Pyramid stage for their headline set. Topping the festival for the second time in their career (the first in 2007 – a show that was plagued with sound problems), Brandon and co. blitzed through a stellar set of back-to-back bangers, roping in pals Pet Shop Boys and Johnny Marr to join them. It was 90-minutes of feel-good.

This weekend it should be Glasto’s 50th anniversary event – and of course the weather is frustratingly beautiful. Even with the pandemic putting a stop to festival season 2020, The Killers are still putting out stone cold smashes that – in lieu of being played in a big field watched by a small army of punters – can soundtrack a few socially distanced drinks in the park with mates. ‘My Own Soul’s Warning’, the band’s latest slice of euphoria is a total belter and was an obvious choice for this week’s NME Radio A List.

Also added to NME Radio this week we’ve got new ones from IDLES, Jehnny Beth and Khruangbin, Aluna’s (off of AlunaGeorge fame) latest shimmering solo release and a dreamy summer tune from Mancunian up-and-comers Porij – as well as a glorious album track from Laura Marling.

Here are all this week’s additions to the NME 1 & 2 playlists: