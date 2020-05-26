NME Radio Roundup 26 May: Phoebe Bridgers, IDLES and more

Need an injection of pure positivity? Don’t we all. Thankfully for us, IDLES have gifted us an almighty slab of the stuff with their new tune ‘Mr Motivator’.

Frontman Joe Talbot has explained that the band wanted the song to: “encourage our audience to dance like no-one is watching and plough through these dark times with a two tonne machete of a song and the most beautiful community of scumbags ever assembled.” Basically, they’ve combined their ferocious punk with uplifting lyrics that’ll help you power through the weird new normal we’re living in. Utterly excellent, it was an obvious choice for this week’s NME Radio playlist.

Also new for this week: outstanding new ones from Phoebe Bridgers and Haim, along with a quarantine-banger from Sofi Tukker & Gorgon City.

Here are all this week’s additions to the NME 1 & 2 playlists: