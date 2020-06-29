NME Radio Roundup 29 June 2020: Haim, Anderson .Paak and more

We were spoiled with new music last week. Khruangbin’s third album ‘Mordechai’ saw the Texan trio continue to push the boundaries with their woozy brand of psych. Jessie Ware returned to the dancefloor with the euphoric, ‘80s influenced ‘What’s Your Pleasure?’, and we were finally gifted Haim’s spectacular ‘Women in Music Pt. III’.

16 songs long, Haim’s third album sees the sisters experiment with their sound more than ever before. ‘I Know Alone’ is imbued with skittering dance beats reminiscent of UK Garage, ‘Man From The Magazine’ – a searing takedown of the sexism the band have received over the years – utilises Joni Mitchell-flecked folk, whilst ‘Another Try’ embraces calypso rhythms and squelchy production. It’s earworm ‘Gasoline’ that we’ve picked for the NME Radio playlist this week though – a slinky cut of sun-drenched indie-rock that’ll be trapped in your head all week.

Also on the playlist we have the outstanding new tunes from Anderson .Paak, Noname and the return of Bring Me The Horizon.

Here are all this week’s additions to the NME 1 & 2 playlists: