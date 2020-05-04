NME Radio Roundup 4 May 2020: Haim, The Killers, Oasis and more

Most of us never thought we’d see a new Oasis song; but last week Noel Gallagher found a 15-year-old demo the band had recorded whilst sound-checking in Hong Kong, and as he was feeling nice, he shared it with the rest of the world. With its hope-filled lyrics and jangling instrumentals, ‘Don’t Stop…’ was an obvious choice for this week’s NME Radio playlist.
Also new for this week we’ve got Haim experimenting with dance music, Hinds slamming the misogyny they’ve experienced being in a band and a moving posthumous release from Juice WRLD.
Here are all this week’s additions to the NME 1 & 2 playlists:
On the A List
Hayley Williams
‘Dead Horse’
Taken from the Paramore frontwoman’s upcoming solo album, ‘Dead Horse’ combines the fizzing new wave of her band’s fifth album ‘After Laughter’, with the crunchy dark pop and searing lyrics of her previous solo releases. Filled with bubbling hooks and sing-a-long chorus, it’s an impossibly catchy tune.
Listen: Spotify | Apple Music
Oasis
‘Don’t Stop…’
15 years ago, Oasis recorded themselves sound checking in Hong Kong, which included the band playing an unreleased song called ‘Don’t Stop…’. The song never made it onto a record and Noel thought it was “lost forever”, but in the midst of a coronavirus clear out he found the recordings on what he assumed was a blank CD. The lo-fi demo is a melancholic moment. Without wild riffs and bombastic instrumentals, instead Noel takes centre stage in a welcome respite to the weird world.
Listen: Spotify | Apple Music
Groove Armada
‘Get Out On The Dancefloor’
Featuring Empire of the Sun frontman Nick Littlemore (who provides infectious David Byrne style vocals) the latest from Groove Armada is a slick slice of stylish electronica.
Listen: Spotify | Apple Music
On the B List
Liss
‘Blinding Lights’
First up on the B List we’ve got Liss – who’ve taken The Weeknd’s Blinding Lights and turned it into a slinky, funk-flecked indie bop.
The Killers
‘Fire In Bone’
Next up we’ve got the latest from The Killers. Centred around a strutting bassline, it’s a euphoric cut of the band’s heartland rock.
Listen: Spotify | Apple Music
Haim
‘I Know Alone’
Ever wondered what a Haim song with a UK garage beat would sound like? Well their latest release ‘I Know Alone’ is a pretty good indicator that it’d absolutely slap. Meshing the band of sister’s earnest lyrics and tight knit melodies with skittering production, it’s an impressive, experimental release.
Listen: Spotify | Apple Music
Juice WRLD
‘Righteous’
A posthumous release, ‘Righteous’ sees Juice WRLD honestly discuss addiction and his mental health problems (“Taking medicine to fix all of the damage/My anxiety the size of a planet (Yeah, ooh)”). Poignant and emotive – it’s a reminder of how much talent the young artist had to give.
Listen: Spotify | Apple Music
On the C List
Charli XCX
‘Claws’
‘Claws’ is the latest song to have come from Charli XCX’s upcoming fourth album – which is being created entirely from self-isolation. Produced by 100 Gecs’ Dylan Brady, it’s a bright glitch-pop hit that fuses wild trance beats with XCX’s trademark auto-tuned vocals and loved up lyrics.
Listen: Spotify | Apple Music
Kali Uchis
‘i want war (BUT I NEED PEACE)’
With its Latin beats, flickering piano and lingering vocals, this slowburner from Kali Uchis is a total beauty.
Listen: Spotify | Apple Music
Hinds
‘Just Like Kids (Miau)’
“I don’t know you but a friend of mine does/He says you were successful ‘cause you legs were nice” Hinds sing halfway through their latest raucous release. The tongue-in-cheek ‘Just Like Kids (Miau)’ sees the Spanish quartet take-down the unsolicited comments they’ve received whilst being in a band. Infusing their garage rock with massive pop hooks – it’s evidence that the unwarranted advice they’ve been receiving is far from needed.
Listen: Spotify | Apple Music
ZAIA
‘Innerstate’
Finally, we’ve got Atlanta rapper ZAIA’s new one, ‘Innerstate’. Combining ‘80s flecked production with ZAIA’s warm vocals, it’s an exciting glimpse of what to expect from the emerging artist.
Listen: Spotify | Apple Music