NME Radio Roundup 4 May 2020: Haim, The Killers, Oasis and more

Most of us never thought we’d see a new Oasis song; but last week Noel Gallagher found a 15-year-old demo the band had recorded whilst sound-checking in Hong Kong, and as he was feeling nice, he shared it with the rest of the world. With its hope-filled lyrics and jangling instrumentals, ‘Don’t Stop…’ was an obvious choice for this week’s NME Radio playlist.

Also new for this week we’ve got Haim experimenting with dance music, Hinds slamming the misogyny they’ve experienced being in a band and a moving posthumous release from Juice WRLD.

Here are all this week’s additions to the NME 1 & 2 playlists: