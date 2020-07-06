NME Radio Roundup 6 July 2020: Jessie Ware, Kanye West and more

It’s official: Kanye West is running for US President. The rapper, who’s often teased the possibility of throwing his hat in the ring for the top job, tweeted his plans last week (on US Independence Day, no less), saying: “we must now realize the promise of America by trusting God, unifying our vision and building our future. I am running for president of the United States!” along with the hashtag #2020VISION. It doesn’t look like Ye’s actually filed the paperwork yet; but that hasn’t stopped us ruminating on what it’d be like inside the West Wing.
Presidential campaign aside, Kanye’s also been busy putting out new music. First he teamed up with Travis Scott for ‘Wash Us In The Blood’, the first taste of Kanye’s new album ‘God’s Country’, and he also leant vocals to Ty Dolla $ign’s latest track, alongside Skrillex and FKA Twigs. We’ve added both to the NME Radio playlist this week.
Also new for this week we’ve got a stone cold smasher from Jessie Ware’s stellar new album, one from this week’s Big Read star Megan Thee Stallion, and the latest Glass Animals tune.
Here are all this week’s additions to the NME 1 & 2 playlists:
On the A List
Jessie Ware
‘Soul Control’
Jessie Ware’s fourth album, ‘What’s Your Pleasure’, sees the singer return to the dancefloor. Mixing future-facing production with heady ’80s sound, it’s an exhilarating listen. We’ve chosen ‘Soul Control’ for the playlist, a stomping slice of funk-flecked pop that would have fit comfortably on Dua Lipa’s ‘Future Nostalgia’.
Kanye West
‘Wash Us in the Blood (feat. Travis Scott)’
Kanye’s latest sees him revert back to the chaos that flowed freely on ‘Yeezus’. With its harsh production and cacophonous verses, it’s an exciting glimpse of what new album ‘God’s Country’ will sound like.
Ty Dolla $ign
‘Ego Death (feat. Kanye West, FKA twigs & Skrillex)’
Fans have been waiting a long-time to hear ‘Ego Death’. Ty Dolla Sign first teased it in early 2019, playing it at a Coachella party; but now, over a year on, it’s available for our aural pleasure. Teaming up with Kanye, FKA Twigs and Skrillex, the distinctly different artists vocals are meshed with a strutting house beat, and the results are a sure-fire summer hit.
On the B List
Blackaby
‘What’s On The TV?’
The lead single off Blackaby’s debut EP of the same name, ‘What’s On The TV’ is a break-neck explosion of cantering drums, raucous guitars and fizzing vocals – and we love it.
Kaisha
‘Tell Me’
With its lilting piano licks and ’90s flecked beats, Kaisha’s new one is a neo-soul dream.
Disclosure
‘My High (feat. Aminé & slowthai)’
Want to know what you would have been dancing to during 3am DJ sets at festivals this summer if they were happening? Well, it’d probably be this banging new one from Disclosure. On it they’ve teamed up with slowthai and Aminé, for a wild five-minutes of raucous energy.
Megan Thee Stallion
‘Girls in the Hood’
Sampling Eazy-E classic ‘Boyz-N-The-Hood’, ‘Girls In The Hood’ is a joyful celebration of the area Megan grew up in.
Fontaines D.C.
‘Televised Mind’
Inspired by The Prodigy and The Brian Jonestown Massacre, ‘Televised Mind’ is a growling hulk of post-punk.
Glass Animals
‘Heat Waves’
With its pulsating bassline, lush vocals and trip-hop beats, ‘Heat Waves’ is a slice of pure sunshine.
Washed Out
‘Time To Walk Away’
Taken from Washed Out’s upcoming album ‘Purple Noon’, the glittering ‘Time To Walk Away’ is the first taste of Ernest Greene’s new record – and it’s excellent.
On the C List
Chloe Moriondo
‘manta rays’
One for fans of Beabadoobee or Girl In Red, ‘manta rays’ is a gorgeous nugget of lo-fi indie pop.
Dominic Fike
‘Chicken Tenders’
Dominic Fike’s latest continues his trend for creating slick, dangerously catchy songs that pack an almighty punch.
Jean Dawson
‘Clear Bones’
A glorious amalgam of hip-hop, ’00s pop-punk and sparkling production, ‘Clear Bones’ is an expansive sonic fusion from Jean Dawson.
Baba Ali
‘All These Wires’
Finally this week we’ve got this thumper from Baba Ali. With it’s jittering electronics, new-wave licks and strutting funk bassline, it’s a total joy.
