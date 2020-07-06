NME Radio Roundup 6 July 2020: Jessie Ware, Kanye West and more

It’s official: Kanye West is running for US President. The rapper, who’s often teased the possibility of throwing his hat in the ring for the top job, tweeted his plans last week (on US Independence Day, no less), saying: “we must now realize the promise of America by trusting God, unifying our vision and building our future. I am running for president of the United States!” along with the hashtag #2020VISION. It doesn’t look like Ye’s actually filed the paperwork yet; but that hasn’t stopped us ruminating on what it’d be like inside the West Wing.

Presidential campaign aside, Kanye’s also been busy putting out new music. First he teamed up with Travis Scott for ‘Wash Us In The Blood’, the first taste of Kanye’s new album ‘God’s Country’, and he also leant vocals to Ty Dolla $ign’s latest track, alongside Skrillex and FKA Twigs. We’ve added both to the NME Radio playlist this week.

Also new for this week we’ve got a stone cold smasher from Jessie Ware’s stellar new album, one from this week’s Big Read star Megan Thee Stallion, and the latest Glass Animals tune.

Here are all this week’s additions to the NME 1 & 2 playlists: