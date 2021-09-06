NME Radio Roundup 6 September 2021: Kacey Musgraves, Turnstile, Sigrid and more

Kacey Musgraves ‘justified’ Musgraves takes us on a drive down the unpredictable road of heartbreak and healing with ‘justified’, the second single from her highly anticipated album ‘star-crossed’. Over airy synths, mellow acoustic guitar strums and upbeat yet gentle percussion, Musgraves processes her divorce through raw and relatable lyricism: “Movin’ backwards, hurt comes after / Healin’ doesn’t happen in a straight line”. – Qistina Bumidin Listen: Spotify | Apple Music

The Ninth Wave ‘Piece and Pound Coins’ Glasgow’s The Ninth Wave give a further glimpse of their upcoming 2022 LP with the release of their latest single. The sharp percussion, melancholic keys and frontman Haydn Park-Patterson’s haunting vocals underscore the track’s stark examination of grief and loss: “But I remember the days when your name was just your name / And I remember the days when it didn’t take so much just to say your name”. – QB Listen: Spotify | Apple Music

On the B List

Turnstile ‘UNDERWATER BOI’ Dive into Turnstile’s thrilling world with ‘UNDERWATER BOI’, taken from the Baltimore band’s brilliant new album ‘Glow On’. As the song jumps between chugging guitar riffs and clean, reverberating tones, vocalist Brendan Yates delivers clear-eyed lyrics about the struggle to stay afloat: “Boy has got a long way to go / Swimming through the seasons of cold / Living with a pain he don’t know”. – QB Listen: Spotify | Apple Music

Sigrid ‘Burning Bridges’ Norwegian artist Sigrid has shared a new break-up banger called ‘Burning Bridges’, which she’s described as “that moment when you know you have to let go”. The club synths and boosted bass in this “rock and Scandi-pop” mix culminate with an upbeat and emphatic anthem about the importance of a clean break. “You love somebody / But you gotta let ’em go / Before you go down with ’em / Can’t love somebody who loves burning bridges,” she belts on the empowering chorus. – QB Listen: Spotify | Apple Music

Joy Orbison ‘Better’ Joy Orbison’s ‘Better’ mixes groovy deep house synths with singer Léa Sen’s smoky yet tender voice to make a quietly moving dance track. Taken from Orbison’s recently released debut full-length project ‘still slipping vol. 1’, the spellbinding sound of ‘Better’ offers much-needed comfort in these challenging times. – QB Listen: Spotify | Apple Music

Pond ‘Human Touch’ Australian psych-rockers Pond get brutally honest with ‘Human Touch’. This high-tempo jam, which contains a “grimy Casio loop” made by the band’s Jay Watson, previews their forthcoming album ‘9’ and is inspired by a memorable encounter frontman Nick Allbrook had with a stranger who wanted to steal a car outside his home. “We talked for a good few hours in the sunny cul-de-sac, and neither of us ended up committing grand theft auto,” he recently recalled. – QB Listen: Spotify | Apple Music

Fred again… ‘Billie (Loving Arms)’ London-based artist and producer Fred again.. reworks Billie Ray Martin’s 1994 dance classic ‘Your Loving Arms’ in ‘Billie (Loving Arms)’, off his upcoming ‘Actual Life’ album. Fred chops up Martin’s vocals, turning the timeless song into a euphoric house banger for today’s dancefloor that promises emotional catharsis. Listen: Spotify | Apple Music

On the C List

Griff ‘One Night’ Griff returns with the release of her euphoric new single ‘One Night’, which follows the BRIT Rising Star’s stunning debut mixtape ‘One Foot In Front Of The Other’. ‘One Night’, she’s said, is about “wanting at least one night away… [as] random anxieties come rushing back and every burden you’re carrying suddenly feels more heavy”. Griff’s raspy, poignant vocals are a perfect match for the song’s heavy, upbeat synth-bass sound, making ‘One Night’ an uplifting tune to dance your worries away. – QB Listen: Spotify | Apple Music

Big Red Machine ‘Phoenix’ (feat. Fleet Foxes & Anaïs Mitchell)

Taylor Swift is the biggest guest on the new album by Big Red Machine, but don’t overlook ‘Phoenix’, Aaron Dessner and Justin Vernon’s collaboration with Fleet Foxes and Anaïs Mitchell. The ‘How Long Do You Think It’s Gonna Last’ track dips into soul-soothing country and is “what I always imagined Big Red Machine would sound like”, Dessner has said. Between Vernon’s idiosyncratic falsettos, Fleet Foxes frontman Robin Pecknold’s evocative vocals and Mitchell’s angelic harmonies, ‘Phoenix’ is an understated vocal showcase. The song also offers candid lyricism about hope and loss: “I was trying to find my way / I was thinking my mind was made / But you were making my heart change shape”. – QB

Listen: Spotify | Apple Music