NME Radio Roundup 8 June: Run The Jewels, Rosalía and Travis Scott and more

“And you so numb you watch the cops choke out a man like me” raps Run The Jewels‘ Killer Mike on new song ‘walking in the snow’, “And ’til my voice goes from a shriek to whisper, ‘I can’t breathe'”. Taken from the hip-hop duo’s magnificent fourth album, ‘Run The Jewels 4’, it’s a powerful depiction of the police brutality that’s rife in both the United States and here in the UK, and that’s ignited global protests over the past week.

A “modern protest classic” – we’ve added two songs from ‘RTJ4’ to the NME Radio playlist this week.

Here are all this week’s additions to the NME 1 & 2 playlists: