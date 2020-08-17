NME Radio Roundup 17 August 2020: The Japanese House, Dua Lipa, Anderson .Paak and more

The latest EP from Amber Bain (better known as The Japanese House) is short but sweet. ‘Chewing Cotton Wool’ is only four songs long – but crammed within those fifteen minutes there’s lush production, gut-punch lyrics and massive, sing-a-long choruses. Plus there’s a collaboration with Bon Iver‘s Justin Vernon. It’s this team up we’ve picked for the NME Radio playlist this week, as ‘Dionne’ is a gorgeous cut of dreamy electronic pop.
Also new for the playlist this week we’ve got the first taste of Dua Lipa‘s upcoming remix album ‘Club Future Nostalgia’, and Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion‘s game-changing ‘WAP’.
Here are all this week’s additions to the NME 1 & 2 playlists:
On the A List
The Japanese House
‘Dionne’ (featuring Justin Vernon)
Taken from The Japanese House’s recent EP, ‘Chewing Cotton Wool’, this collab with Bon Iver’s Justin Vernon is a beauty. Combining Amber Bain’s poignant lyrics and swirling synths with glitchy production that evokes Bon Iver’s ’22, A Million’ album, it’s a welcome return from the avant-pop maven.
Dua Lipa
‘Levitating (The Blessed Madonna Remix) [feat. Madonna and Missy Elliott]’
The first taste of Dua’s upcoming remix album, for this funky reworking of ‘Levitating’ she’s joined by Madonna and Missy Elliott, alongside legendary producer The Blessed Madonna. Gelling the three artists distinct sounds, this is a euphoric, strutting smasher.
Burna Boy
‘Real Life feat. Stormzy’
A highlight of Burna Boy’s new album ‘Twice As Tall’, this brilliant team-up is a total belter.
On the B List
Anderson .Paak
‘CUT EM IN feat. Rick Ross’
Fusing bouncing beats, killer overdriven guitar riffs and slick vocals, this new one from Anderson .Paak was a must-add for this week’s NME Radio playlist.
Cardi B
‘WAP (feat. Megan Thee Stallion)’
This flawless and filthy anthem from Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion has been making headlines since it dropped almost a fortnight ago. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez joked it stood for “Women Against Patriarchy” and Russell Brand has been accused of mansplaining feminism due to a critique of it nobody asked for. Regardless of any online furore, though, ‘WAP’ is an utter triumph from two rappers at the top of their game.
On the C List
Tkay Maidza
‘24K’
As soon as clubs open, it’s imperative that they play ‘24K’ on repeat. Meshing chilled Balearic sounds with an underlying, head-bopping beat, this dreamy tune is a future floor-filler.
Omar Apollo
‘Stayback’
One to play when declining a call from your clingy ex, this slinky, slowburner spins painfully relatable heartbreak over squelchy psych-flecked production.
Juice WRLD & The Weeknd
‘Smile’
Back in 2019 Juice WRLD tweeted, “Me and The Weeknd would make a diamond record…”. And whilst we may never have got that full album, they did work on ‘Smile’ together. Released last week, it’s now been added to Juice Wrld’s posthumous album ‘Legends Never Die’, with the skittering trap-belter acting as a tragic reminder of Juice’s immense talent, and how much more he had to give.
Working Men’s Club
‘Valleys’
All whirring electronics and pulsating synths, ‘Valleys’ is an ’80s flecked earworm.
Andy Bell
‘Love Comes In Waves’
Last up we’ve got ‘Love Comes In Waves’. Taken from Erasure frontman Andy Bell’s debut solo anthem, it’s an expansive cut of nostalgia-laced rock.
Additional Words: Niamh Crilly