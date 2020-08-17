NME Radio Roundup 17 August 2020: The Japanese House, Dua Lipa, Anderson .Paak and more

The latest EP from Amber Bain (better known as The Japanese House) is short but sweet. ‘Chewing Cotton Wool’ is only four songs long – but crammed within those fifteen minutes there’s lush production, gut-punch lyrics and massive, sing-a-long choruses. Plus there’s a collaboration with Bon Iver‘s Justin Vernon. It’s this team up we’ve picked for the NME Radio playlist this week, as ‘Dionne’ is a gorgeous cut of dreamy electronic pop.

Also new for the playlist this week we’ve got the first taste of Dua Lipa‘s upcoming remix album ‘Club Future Nostalgia’, and Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion‘s game-changing ‘WAP’.

Here are all this week’s additions to the NME 1 & 2 playlists: