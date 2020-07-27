NME Radio Roundup 27 July 2020: Michael Kiwanuka, Headie One x Drake and Gorillaz

Lots of things are uncertain in life, especially at the moment; but there’s always one thing we can count on, and that’s that the annual Mercury Award shortlist will kick off a ton of arguing online. One man who’s well deserving of a nod is Michael Kiwanuka, whose outstanding third album ‘KIWANUKA’ has been nominated. For the playlist this week we’ve added the Bonobo remix of one of the songs from this record, ‘Final Days’, which is an absolute beauty.

Also new for this week we’ve got massive collaborations from Headie One and Drake, and Aluna, Princess Nokia & Jada Kingdom, the return of Rejjie Snow and the latest of Gorillaz‘s song machine series.

Here are all this week’s additions to the NME 1 & 2 playlists: