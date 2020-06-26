NME recommends: the song that reminds me of Glastonbury

In another world, by now we’d have made the pilgrimage to Worthy Farm, set up camp and got ourselves ready to enjoy a few nights of debauchery at the greatest festival on Earth. Yes, it was this weekend that we were meant to be celebrating Glastonbury‘s 50th birthday with headliners Kendrick Lamar, Taylor Swift and Paul McCartney, mixing that in with the customary discovery of our new favourite band as we stumbled across their life-affirming set while half-cut at 3AM, having indulged in all the joys that only Glasto can offer.

But the global coronavirus pandemic means that this year we’re resigned instead to recreating the Pyramid Stage out of cardboard boxes and loo rolls and watching coverage of past performances on the BBC as we cry into our tinnies. And to really rub salt in the wound: just look at the weather forecast!

Here at NME we’re well and truly feeling the Glastonbury blues, so we’ve been seeking comfort by reminiscing about some of our favourite moments at the festival in years gone by. Whether its Stormzy‘s stellar headline set last year, Skepta shutting down the Pyramid Stage or Sheryl Crow helping us soak up the sun, these memories are soundtracked by some banging songs.

Here, NME writers go deep on the songs that best remind them of Glastonbury.

LCD Soundsystem 'All My Friends' Here's Glastonbury summed up in one lyric: "And if it's crowded, all the better/Because we know we're gonna be up late/But if you're worried about the weather/Then you picked the wrong place to stay/That's how it starts…" Crying yet? I bloody well was when LCD headlined the Other Stage in 2016, arm-in-arm with the people we love, dancing and cavorting until dawn. If only we could see all our friends tonight.

Andrew Trendell

Skepta 'Shutdown' Ever seen the Pyramid Stage when it's shutdown? Skepta released his classic fourth album 'Konnichiwa' — a victory lap for everything grime had achieved — a month before we descended on Worthy Farm in 2016, and the year already belonged to Joseph Adenuga. Looking every inch the superstar in a maroon jacket and shades, he caused pandemonium by dropping this track as a cyclist cruised around behind him for some reason. This was proper 'road to Glasto' stuff, a celebration of a very British musical success story.

Jordan Bassett

Sheryl Crow 'Soak Up The Sun' Last year's Glastonbury was a proper scorcher and any form of shade was hot property. After curling up in the fetal position underneath a poutine stall's chalkboard for a while one early afternoon, I successfully wrestled my sunburned husk of a body away from my precious shade spot and made it to the Pyramid Stage, with the perfect, universe-defying timing that only really seems to happen at Worthy Farm. Sheryl Crow was belting out 'Soak Up The Sun', and I was so happy that I drop-kicked a pint of cider into my own face. There are loads of things to love about Glastonbury, but most of all, I love that it's possibly the only place on Earth where you could ever hope to catch the ABBA tribute act Bjorn Again and a bonafide hero like Kylie or our Shezza back-to-back with some of the most exciting new names in music.

El Hunt

Todd Terje 'Inspector Norse' The Norwegian DJ's sunset slot on the West Holts Stage at Glastonbury 2015 is one of the most joyous hours I've spent on Worthy Farm. The stunning set of buoyant house and disco concluded with 'Inspector Norse' — a world-beating track on any day — and across its seven minutes it whipped up the crowd into a pure carnival atmosphere, with drag queens strutting their stuff on stage and just as much hip-shaking going on in the crowd. Long after Terje departed, the track's hook continued to bellow out as literally thousands sang it over and over as they conga-lined down to the Pyramid Stage to watch Kanye West, who was about to start. Utter bliss.

Will Richards

Stormzy 'Vossi Bop' It's hard to pick just one great moment from Stormzy's triumphant headline slot in 2019, but his performance of 'Vossi Bop' certainly felt like the one where he officially established himself as the voice of a generation. After wasting no time in proving exactly why he deserved his moment on the Pyramid Stage, the chart-topping track delivered the moment when Stormzy, joined by thousands of others, delivered the most powerful of MOs to the rest of the world. "Fuck the government and Fuck Boris!" screamed thousands of fans in unison. It was a massive statement of intent, and it's worth noting that it came a month before Boris was actually handed the keys to Number 10. Proving to be as prescient as ever, Stormzy had him sussed from day one.

Nick Reilly

Daphni 'Sizzling' When I think back to last year's Glastonbury, it's Daphni's 'Sizzling' that I remember hearing everywhere — Daphni weren't even playing the bloody festival! But that's the power of a true festival anthem: everybody will pop it into their DJ sets. And it was the sheer joy brought about by hearing Hot Chip's Al Doyle play it during a midnight DJ set up at The Crows Nest that will long serve as one of my fondest memories of Glasto.

Hannah Mylrea

Foo Fighters 'Times Like These' If you don't like a band but have never seen them live, please go to a gig before you make up your mind – especially if they're Foo Fighters and that gig is at Glastonbury. I couldn't stand Dave Grohl when NME rocked up to Worthy Farm in 2017 – and I liked his 'nicest guy in rock' persona even less. But fast-forward to Saturday night by the Pyramid Stage and I was jumping about like a pissed-up teenager on his first lads holiday. That's the power of set-opener 'Times Like These' – a frenzied rottweiler of a guitar anthem boasting quite possibly my favourite chorus of the entire noughties.

Alex Flood

