Open’er 2019: all the action from the epic Polish festival in glorious pictures

This is an image 16 of 29

“This might be the biggest show I’ve ever played in my life”, declared G-Eazy. “This is fucking beautiful. Can we make this a tradition, like every time I keep coming back here, it just gets bigger and bigger? ‘Cos I promise you I will keep coming back here as long as there’s air in my lungs.” Taking a photo, he said: “I gotta get this on camera just so when I’m 80 years old, I can look back and go: ‘God damn, this was the most lit day of my life’”. He spots a fan in a replica ‘When It’s Dark Out’ jacket and hauls her onstage to serenade her with ‘Me Myself & I’. As Bebe Rexha’s vocal hook kicks in, the mosh pits get even bigger.