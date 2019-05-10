Watch Pete Doherty and Trampolene play and talk us through ‘Paradise Is Under Your Nose’

The Puta Madres swung by the NME basement
“When I was writing the line that I wrote, we were in Amsterdam and Vanessa Paradis came past my hotel window – or someone that looked very much like Vanessa Paradis,” Pete Doherty tells NME of the inspiration behind the single from the debut album by his new band The Puta Madres. “So my line is ‘glaciers, polar bears and fountains’.” Obviously.
Watch our full ‘Song Stories’ video with Peter Doherty And The Puta Madres above
Described by NME as the song that best represents the relative “peace and harmony” of Doherty’s latest work, The Libertines and Babyshambles man goes on to also claim inspiration from an old advert for iced gems, Button Moon, and the first football match he ever saw, but the truth is that it was born from something that his fellow Puta Madres Jack ‘Trampolene‘ Jones saw scrawled on the wall on a toilet.
Watch the full interview and session above.
Doherty also spoke to NME about mortality and turning 40, as well as the headlines that return to haunt him and his “fascination with smack and prison”, what he feels ‘Albion’ means in the era of Brexit, the future of Babyshambles, and the adventurous twists and turns that The Libertines’ new album is taking and progress on their hotel in Margate.
The debut album by Peter Doherty & The Puta Madres is out now.
Peter Doherty & The Puta Madres’ upcoming UK and European tour dates are below. Visit here for tickets and more information.
MAY
11 Saturday: Nottingham – Rock City
12 Sunday: London – O2 Forum Kentish Town
15 Wednesday: Paris (FRANCE) – Bataclan
16 Thursday: Antwerp (BELGIUM) – Trix
17 Friday: Cologne (GERMANY) – Kantine
19 Sunday: Berlin (GERMANY) – Astra Kulturhaus
20 Monday: Vienna (AUSTRIA) – WUK
21 Tuesday: Munich (GERMANY) – Backstage Werk
23 Thursday: Zurich (SWITZERLAND) – X-Tra
24 Friday: Fribourg (SWITZERLAND) – Fri-Son