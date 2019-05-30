Recreate the Barcelona music festival, in your living room

Primavera Sound kicks off today in Barcelona, and with Tame Impala, James Blake, Janelle Monáe, Robyn, Christine and The Queens, Solange, Charli XCX, FKA twigs, and Mac DeMarco among the many acts set to play, anyone outside of Parc del Fòrum this weekend could be forgiven for suffering from a severe case of FOMO (which stands for ‘fear of missing out’ – keep up!)

If impulse-buying last minute flights to Spain and smuggling yourself into Primavera by entirely devious means all sounds a bit risky, you’re in luck. A whole load of sets from the festival will be streaming online.

So, it’s time to pick up some supermarket chorizo on the way home, rustle up a dubious mojito, dangle your legs in a paddling pool, and get ready for a festival delivered direct to your living room. Let’s just call it Prima-not-there-a.

Tune in on the stream below – the action begins at 4pm BST