NME Radio Roundup 31 August 2021: Blossoms, Sam Fender, Self Esteem and more

Here at NME we’re still recovering from the wild weekend that was Reading & Leeds 2021 – and what better way to do that than by reliving some of the standout musical moments of the weekend. After enjoying Blossoms and Sam Fender on the Main Stage, we’ve added their latest offerings to the NME Radio playlist, alongside the new ones from Self Esteem, Caribou and Miles Kane.

We’ve also added new material from Halsey (crafted with Nine Inch Nails’ Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross), Gorillaz (taken from their surprise EP celebrating Notting Hill Carnival) and Scruffpuppie (released on Phoebe Bridgers’ Saddest Factory Records).

Here are all this week’s additions to the NME 1 & 2 playlists: