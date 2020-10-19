Rising star Beabadoobee is NME’s latest cover star – and with her heart-on-sleeve debut album ‘Fake It Flowers’, Bea Kristi joins the ranks of UK artists who’ve put out stellar records in this cursed year. That list includes Headie One (with the chart-topping ‘Edna’) and Fontaines D.C. (sullen sophomore effort ‘A Hero’s Death’), who are also in this week’s raft of additions to the NME Radio playlist.

Also not to be missed – Yungblud’s ‘Cotton Candy’, from his upcoming album ‘Weird!’, Mogwai’s chilly remix of The Ninth Wave’s ‘I’m Only Going To Hurt You’, and ‘Before’, the title track of James Blake’s brand-new EP.

Here are all this week’s additions to the NME 1 & 2 playlists: