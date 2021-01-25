Billie Eilish & Rosalía ‘Lo Vas A Olvidar’ We’ve been waiting almost two years for this Rosalia and Billie Eilish team-up, but the dreamy ‘Lo Vas A Olvidar’ was worth it. Their new single is more than just a soundtrack to the television show Euphoria – but a stunning display of chemistry between two of the biggest pop acts of the moment. Listen: Spotify | Apple Music

Kara Marni ‘Trippin’ Rising R&B artist Kara Marni has dropped her first single of the year, ‘Trippin’, which interpolates 2000s pop classic ‘1 Thing’ by Amerie. Meshing the sample with gauzy vocal melodies and dazzling whistle register, it’s an exciting glimpse of her upcoming EP, due out later this year. Listen: Spotify | Apple Music

On the B List

Baby Queen ‘Raw Thoughts’ The follow-up to Baby Queen’s 2020 EP ‘Medicine’, the effervescent ‘Raw Thoughts’ is fun, upbeat and painfully relatable. “‘Raw Thoughts’ is probably the most important song I’ve released to date because it’s actually the song that catalysed what has become the sound of Baby Queen,” the singer born Bella Latham explained. “I wrote it near the beginning of 2018 and it sort of came to me like a gift from heaven.” Listen: Spotify | Apple Music

Flo Milli ‘Roaring 20s’ Flo Milli embodies the Roaring Twenties on her brand-new single, which is named after the iconic time period. Sampling ‘If I Were A Rich Man’ from classic musical Fiddler On The Roof, the Kenny Beats produced tune is a stone-cold smasher. Listen: Spotify | Apple Music

Royal Blood ‘Typhoons’ Ahead of their third studio album, Royal Blood have shared the LP’s thunderous title track, ‘Typhoons’. The explosive tune follows 2020’s ‘Trouble’s Coming’ and is a taste of what frontman Mike Kerr describes as “a small reinvention” on their forthcoming full-length. Listen: Spotify | Apple Music

Teddy ‘Ruins’ feat. J Rick Emo rapper and Lil Peep collaborator Teddy has just dropped his EP ‘Land of the Lost’. On ‘Ruins’, featuring J Rick, he takes a frank look at his own lifestyle. “Catch me sipping through the drought / How come my angels let me down?” he wonders, spinning back and forth between temptation and existential fear on the pre-chorus: “I don’t want to die, no / On the other side, no / You can go and try, no / So sweet and divine, no.” Listen: Spotify | Apple Music

On the C List

Logic1000 ‘Medium’ A slow-burning dance track, ‘Medium’ is a shimmering cut from Berlin-based Aussie producer Logic1000’s new EP ‘You’ve Got The Whole Night To Go’. Designed as a pre-party tune that is “all out groove and momentum”, she explains: “I made ‘Medium’ for those of you who are in the car on the way to the club. It’s a pre-party moment…The thing I remember most about making this track was the desire to be moving. It was peak lockdown and all I wanted was to have that feeling like I was going somewhere. I wanted to escape.” Listen: Spotify | Apple Music

Fontaines D.C. ‘A Hero’s Death’ (Soulwax remix) Soulwax have given Fontaines D.C.’s ‘A Hero’s Death’ a funky do-over, turning the moody post-punk anthem into a slinky floor-filler. “Whatever the part of the brain is that sparks the idea for a remix when you hear a great song, even though it doesn’t always work, it was definitely fully functional when we heard ‘A Hero’s Death’,” Soulwax said of their remix. Listen: Spotify | Apple Music

Sleaford Mods ‘Nudge It’ feat. Amy Taylor Not many can match Jason Williamson’s acid tongue – but Amy Taylor, the Aussie firebrand of Amyl & The Sniffers, more than manages on ‘Nudge It’, a standout from Sleaford Mods’ brilliant new album ‘Spare Ribs’. Together, they give dull class tourists a piece of their minds. “You’re just a mind that’s spraying and praying on walls,” they sneer, “And the after effects are making my skin crawl.” Listen: Spotify | Apple Music