Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak’s performance at the 2021 Grammy Awards last night was pure joy. The duo, who have teamed up under the moniker Silk Sonic, brought their new project to the stage for the first time for a rendition of stellar new single ‘Leave The Door Open’. Oozing soul, with gorgeous vocals and slick choreography, it was a standout performance from the night’s events, and an exciting glimpse of what their forthcoming collaborative album, ‘An Evening With Silk Sonic’, could sound like. We’ve added ‘Leave The Door Open’ to the NME A List this week.

Meanwhile, the B List includes NME 100 alumni and previous Big Read cover star Girl In Red, alongside new tracks from AJ Tracey, Blue Lab Beats and Les Loups. Other artists featured on NME Radio this week are Peach Tree Rascals, Genesis Owusu and more.

Here are all this week’s additions to the NME 1 & 2 playlists: