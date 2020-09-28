Last week, Fleet Foxes surprise released their stellar fourth album ‘Shore’. Dropping on the Autumnal Equinox, it arrived alongside an accompanying short film of the same name, directed by Kersti Jan Werdal. The 15-track record is a triumph, filled with jubilant harmonies and rousing folk melodies, and we’ve chosen folk-rock belter ‘Can I Believe You’ for this week’s NME Radio playlist.

Also on this week’s playlist we’ve got the return of Royal Blood, the huge new ones from Sunflower Bean and Pixies, plus an ode to New York’s disco scene courtesy of Bonobo and Totally Enormous Extinct Dinosaurs.

Here are all this week’s additions to the NME 1 & 2 playlists: