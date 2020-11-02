Gorillaz ‘Chalk Tablet Towers’ feat. St. Vincent Awash with quirky new wave synths and Auto-Tune, ‘Chalk Tablet Towers’ is a fun, if sometimes melancholy, tune about wanting to get high. It’s co-written by and features vocal from St. Vincent, who is just one of many guest artists on Gorillaz’s new album, ‘Song Machine, Season One: Strange Timez’. Listen: Spotify | Apple Music

On the B List

Hot Chip ‘Straight To The Morning’ feat. Jarvis Cocker While it’s currently not possible to dance the night away at a club, listening to Hot Chip’s euphoric new single ‘Straight To The Morning’ is a good substitute. The disco anthem, which was originally written with Dua Lipa in mind, features vocals from none other than Jarvis Cocker, as well as Hot Chip’s own Alexis Taylor and Joe Goddard. Listen: Spotify | Apple Music

boy pablo ‘wachito rico’ The title track from boy pablo’s debut album, ‘wachito rico’, is also the most immediate of the collection, with its slick beats and groovy disco hook. The energetic tune, sung in both English and Spanish, is a musical side-step from the recent NME cover star’s viral hit ‘Everytime’, but thankfully it’s just as catchy. Listen: Spotify | Apple Music

These New South Whales ‘Broken System’ When they’re not being punk musicians, Australian group These New South Whales make comedy on TV – but new single ‘Broken System’ is no laughing matter. The track (which previews their third studio album, out next year) hits out at those silent in the face of dehumanising societal structures, from white supremacy to capitalism. Listen: Spotify | Apple Music

SG Lewis ‘Feed The Fire’ feat. Lucky Daye Here’s a taste of SG Lewis’ long-awaited debut album, ‘Times’, which is due out early next year. ‘Feed The Fire’, featuring R&B singer Lucky Daye, is another euphoric floor-filler from the future disco producer – bring on the rest of the album! Listen: Spotify | Apple Music

On the C List

Liss ‘Leave Me On The Floor’ It’s been a few years since Liss’ breakthrough single ‘Try’, and now the Danish band are back, and this time they’ve brought their dancing shoes. ‘Leave Me on The Floor’ leans into 2020’s nu-disco revival, with vocalist Søren Holm explaining: “I was thinking about how you can have your first meeting on a dancefloor but also your last goodbye.” Listen: Spotify | Apple Music

Pa Salieu ‘B***K’ On ‘B***K’, Pa Salieu delivers a powerful anthem about pride and identity. The British-Gambian artist takes aim at institutional racism – “I am fed up, they treat me like I’m nobody / Tomorrow, if I’m dead up, they say I’m in a gang” – and stands proud in his heritage. Listen: Spotify | Apple Music

Holly Humberstone ‘Vanilla’ In our August review, NME singled out ‘Vanilla’ by Holly Humberstone, from her debut EP ‘Falling Asleep At the Wheel’, as an encapsulation of her “honesty and refreshing candour”. The songwriter is hugely relatable – singing about checking symptoms on WebMD (we’ve all been there) – and pithy in a timeless manner: “We’re perfectly comfortable in the worst way” is the most Swiftian lyric not written by someone named Taylor this year. Listen: Spotify | Apple Music