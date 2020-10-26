Lana Del Rey ‘Let Me Love You Like A Woman’ For the first taste of her eagerly anticipated new record ‘Chemtrails Over The Country Club’, Lana Del Rey has reunited with longtime collaborator Jack Antonoff. On the hazy love song she sings about heading out on the road once again – but only if her lover’s in tow: “I’m ready to leave L.A. / And I want you to come / Eighty miles north or south will do / I don’t care where as long as you’re with me”. Listen: Spotify | Apple Music

Arlo Parks ‘Green Eyes’ British singer and poet Arlo Parks’ latest track, ‘Green Eyes’, is a laid-back and soulful listen featuring backing vocals and guitar by Clairo. Set to appear on her much-anticipated debut album, ‘Collapsed In Sunbeams’, Parks has described her upcoming record as a: “series of vignettes and intimate portraits surrounding my adolescence and the people that shaped it”. We can’t wait. Listen: Spotify | Apple Music

On the B List

Bring Me The Horizon ‘Teardrops’ The latest cut from the band’s upcoming ‘POST HUMAN: SURVIVAL HORROR’ EP is another blistering Bring Me tune, but this time with a melodic twist. “It is my favourite song off the record,” frontman Oli Sykes explains. “It feels like a classic Bring Me The Horizon tune but without it feeling like anything we’ve done before. I feel like ‘Teardrops’ is some of the best work we’ve ever done, musically and lyrically as [a] whole.” Listen: Spotify | Apple Music

Nilüfer Yanya ‘Crash’ A preview of her forthcoming EP ‘Feeling Lucky?’, ‘Crash’ opens with Nilüfer Yanya’s hypnotising vocals over fuzzy guitars. “If you ask me one more question, I’m about to crash,” the London singer softly chants, before the drums kick in and the song ascends to new heights, taking you on a starry journey through the stratosphere. Listen: Spotify | Apple Music

MorMor ‘Don’t Cry’ Seth Nyquist’s latest single as MorMor balances exhilaration and mourning. ‘Don’t Cry’ careens along on heart-pumping, double-time drum patterns, the synths building as the Canadian singer-songwriter whispers “don’t you cry.” It’s a galvanizing tune, and one that feels like a soundtrack for running as fast as you can, full-tilt, towards the uncertain future. Listen: Spotify | Apple Music

On the C List

Easy Life ‘Daydreams’ Sample-happy Leicester five-piece Easy Life lean on Aretha Franklin’s 1972 song ‘Day Dreaming’ for their new track, turning quarantine-induced indolence into a woozy tune about getting drunk and falling in and out of love. It’s the first preview of Easy Life’s debut album, which will be the follow-up to their January mixtape ‘Junk Food’. Listen: Spotify | Apple Music

Rostam ‘Unfold You’ ‘Unfold You’, Rostam’s first solo release of 2020, is immaculately produced – no less than what you’d expect from the former Vampire Weekend songwriter and prolific producer (Haim’s ‘Women In Music Pt. III’, Clairo’s ‘Immunity’). Between its leisurely finger-snaps, noodly saxophone by Henry Solomon and ‘sample’ of Nick Hakim’s ‘Papas Fritas’, its vintage feel is undeniable – but Rostam Batmanglij’s emotive, scene-setting lyrics place you squarely in the moment. Listen: Spotify | Apple Music

King Princess ‘Only Time Makes It Human’ “And it sucks that I think about her / ’Cause thinking ’bout her leaves me lonely,” King Princess laments. But despite its melancholic lyrics, Mikaela Straus’ newest offering is anything but depressing, drawing similarities to euphoric heartbreak anthems like Robyn’s ‘Dancing On My Own’. Featuring a flirty disco beat and co-produced by Mark Ronson, ‘Only Time Makes It Human’ turns unrequited love into a blissed out moment that’s possibly worth the heartache. Listen: Spotify | Apple Music