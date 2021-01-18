Lana Del Rey ‘Chemtrails Over the Country Club’ The title track of Del Rey’s seventh studio album is a classic, dreamy Lana Del Rey love song. Co-written and produced by frequent collaborator Jack Antonoff, the delicate tune builds on the theme of starting anew established by Del Rey on her previous single ‘Let Me Love You Like a Woman’, and it’s a beauty. Listen: Spotify | Apple Music

On the B List

Shame ‘Nigel Hitter’ On ‘Nigel Hitter’, Shame take drudgery and isolation and channel it into a spiky ’80s post-punk groove. “Will this day ever end? I need a new beginning,” howls frontman Charlie Steen. “It just goes on,” he intones repeatedly. A perfect soundtrack to lockdown gloom, courtesy of the NME cover stars and their triumphant second album ‘Drunk Tank Pink’. Listen: Spotify | Apple Music

Four Tet ‘Parallel 4′ At the end of 2020 – a year that saw him drop his tenth studio album ‘Sixteen Oceans’ in March, a stunning album that provided solace in the early months of lockdown – Four Tet treated us to two Christmas gifts: ‘Parallel’ and ‘871’. The fourth track on the former boasts a delicious blend of liquid textures, springy percussion and wordless yet thoroughly emotive vocal samples – a gorgeous tune that was a must-add to this week’s NME Radio playlist. Listen: Spotify | Apple Music

Mogwai ‘Ritchie Sacramento’ The new Mogwai single is inspired by Japanese music icon Ryuichi Sakamoto – well, kind of. Named after a friend’s mispronunciation of the acclaimed composer’s name, the track is a poignant yet anthemic tribute to all the musician friends the Glaswegian band have lost over the years. The second verse is a bittersweet one: “My oldest friend that I barely knew / So much fun hanging around in the dark / You stop time, managed to somehow find a way /Out of here, dagger in everyone’s heart.” Listen: Spotify | Apple Music

FRITZ ‘Die Happily’ FRITZ – the project of Tilly Murphy from Newcastle, Australia – turns the volume and the reverb up for ‘Die Happily’, her dreamy new single about the power of platonic relationships. It’s the first taste of her sophomore album ‘Pastel’, out next month, which fans of Beach House and Soccer Mommy should look out for. Listen: Spotify | Apple Music

On the C List

Vagabon ‘Reason to Believe’ feat. Courtney Barnett Inspired by Karen Dalton’s rendition of Tim Hardin’s ‘Reason to Believe’, Vagabon enlisted the help of Aussie star Courtney Barnett to put their own spin on the 1965 song. The results are nothing short of stunning, with the singers’ gorgeous vocals melting into one another over a delicate country folk melody. Listen: Spotify | Apple Music

Kid Kapichi ‘What Would Your Mother Say’ Set to appear on Hastings post-punks Kid Kapichi’s forthcoming debut album, gnarly belter ‘What Would Your Mother Say’ is a “tale about the bad decisions made by a small town trouble maker,” co-vocalist and guitarist Ben Beetham says. “You’re invincible until you’re not.” Listen: Spotify | Apple Music

Kiwi Jr. ‘Waiting In Line’ After making their debut last year with ‘Football Money’, Canadian indie-rockers Kiwi Jr. are swiftly returning with their second album, ‘Cooler Returns’, later this week. It’s jangly guitars abound on the final preview, ‘Waiting In Line’, another hands-in-air-and-clap track that deserves to be played loud on a festival stage rather than behind bedroom doors. Listen: Spotify | Apple Music