NME Radio Roundup 24 August 2020: London Grammar, Miley Cyrus, Arlo Parks and more

London Grammar‘s new song ‘Baby It’s You’ marks the trio’s triumphant return. The first piece of new music they’ve released as a band since second album ‘Truth Is A Beautiful Thing’ in 2017, it sees their ethereal indie pop given an icy makeover, imbued with pulsating electronics. Co-produced by the band alongside George FitzGerald, it ushers in an exciting new era for the band, and was a must-add for this week’s NME Radio playlist.
Also new to the playlist this week we’ve got the beautiful new one from Arlo Parks and Miley Cyrus‘ latest synth-pop smasher.
Here are all this week’s additions to the NME 1 & 2 playlists:
On the A List
Arlo Parks
‘Hurt’
“‘Hurt’ surrounds the possibility of healing from pain and the temporary nature of suffering,” Arlo Parks explains of her new release, “It is supposed to uplift and comfort those going through hard times”. With its warm melodies and Parks’ soothing vocals, it’s a musical balm that’ll soothe in these uncertain times.
Listen: Spotify | Apple Music
On the B List
Phoenix
‘Identical’
Taken from the soundtrack to Sofia Coppola’s new film On The Rocks, Phoenix make a sparkling return on ‘Identical’ – it’s a total joy.
Listen: Spotify | Apple Music
Miley Cyrus
‘Midnight Sky’
The slinky ‘Midnight Sky’ sees Miley Cyrus channel her inner Prince, and it results in a synth-pop smasher.
Listen: Spotify | Apple Music
London Grammar
‘Baby It’s You’
Produced alongside George FitzGerald, ‘Baby It’s You’ is a jubilant return from London Grammar.
Listen: Spotify | Apple Music
On the C List
IDLES
‘Model Village’
‘Model Village’, the latest single from IDLES‘ forthcoming third album ‘Ultra Mono’, is a blistering rally against the small-mindedness of small towns, with frontman Joe Talbot explaining: “I hated growing up in a city that was really a town that was really a fishbowl. I left as soon as I could, only to realise the fishbowl didn’t exist…just the fish, and they’re everywhere.”
Listen: Spotify | Apple Music
Sufjan Stevens
‘Video Game’
A skittering beauty from the upcoming Sufjan Stevens album ‘The Ascension’, this up-tempo number is an ’80s-infused, head-nodding treat.
Listen: Spotify | Apple Music
Marie Davidson & L’Œil Nu
‘Renegade Breakdown’
For Marie Davidson‘s new album (due out in September) she’s got a new band and a brand new sound. Teaming up with some old friends – Pierre Guerineau and Asaël R. Robitaille of group Essaie pas – and going by the name Marie Davidson & L’Œil Nu, the strutting ‘Renegade Breakdown’ is a scintillating glimpse of what’s set to come.
Listen: Spotify | Apple Music
TV Priest
‘This Island’
The latest single from London quartet TV Priest, ‘This Island’ is another searing cut of break-neck post-punk.
Listen: Spotify | Apple Music
FRITZ
‘Arrow’
Aussie artist Fritz has explained that ‘Arrow’ is the “most brutally honest” song she thinks she’ll ever write, adding: “I never usually have this much anger and regret in my songs”. One for fans of Alvvays or Rostam, she couples breezy instrumentals with biting lyrics, resulting in a powerhouse indie belter.
Listen: Spotify | Apple Music
Roosevelt
‘Echoes’
Last up we’ve got this squelching floor filler from German producer Roosevelt. With a killer funk-flecked bass line and strobing synths, this one is pure disco euphoria.
Listen: Spotify | Apple Music