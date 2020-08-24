NME Radio Roundup 24 August 2020: London Grammar, Miley Cyrus, Arlo Parks and more

London Grammar‘s new song ‘Baby It’s You’ marks the trio’s triumphant return. The first piece of new music they’ve released as a band since second album ‘Truth Is A Beautiful Thing’ in 2017, it sees their ethereal indie pop given an icy makeover, imbued with pulsating electronics. Co-produced by the band alongside George FitzGerald, it ushers in an exciting new era for the band, and was a must-add for this week’s NME Radio playlist.

Also new to the playlist this week we’ve got the beautiful new one from Arlo Parks and Miley Cyrus‘ latest synth-pop smasher.

Here are all this week’s additions to the NME 1 & 2 playlists: