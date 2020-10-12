From game-changing Cardi B collaboration ‘WAP’, to her powerful Saturday Night Live debut performance (which saw her demand justice for Breonna Taylor), 2020 has undoubtedly been the year of Megan Thee Stallion. Latest single, the Young Thug featuring ‘Don’t Stop’, is another triumph to add to her long list – and it was a must add for the NME Radio playlist.

Also new to the playlist this week we have the return of Chet Faker, the banging new one from Mallrat and AC/DC’s explosive comeback single ‘Shot In The Dark’; as well as excellent tunes from Girlhood and Lavish K.

Here are all this week’s additions to the NME 1 & 2 playlists: