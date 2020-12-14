Christmas parties may be off the table this year; but if they’d been happening we would have been blasting Jayda G’s remix of Romy’s ‘Lifetime’ and Soulwax’s latest ‘Empty Dancefloor’. And while we may not be able to embarrass ourselves at our office bashes, we can still enjoy these stone-cold smashers, which were must adds to NME Radio this week.

Also new to the playlist this week we’ve got tunes from Rico Nasty and Porridge Radio, and an explosive new version of Run The Jewels ‘The Ground Below’ featuring Royal Blood.

Here are all this week’s additions to the NME 1 & 2 playlists: