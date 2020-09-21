The days are getting shorter and as we’re forced to enjoy the year’s last few glimpses of sunshine it’s easy to feel a bit blue; but thankfully September is providing a bountiful soundtrack to the cold evenings, with tons of excellent tunes including a banging new one from Slowthai. Titled ‘Feel Away’, his collaboration with electronic wizards James Blake and Mount Kimbie was a must-add to this week’s NME Radio playlist, alongside bangers from Janelle Monáe and Ludacris.

Also new to the playlist are tracks from The Avalanches, Stefflon Don and Omar Apollo, plus Kaytranada’s euphoric house remix of Dua Lipa’s ‘Don’t Start Now’.

Here are all this week’s additions to the NME 1 & 2 playlists: