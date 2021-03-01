At the end of last month, Wolf Alice broke their years-long hiatus to announce their official return. ‘Blue Weekend’, the follow-up to their 2017 album ‘Visions Of A Life’, is finally on the way, and NME has hailed the first track off the upcoming record ‘The Last Man On Earth’ as a “majestic change of pace”. The spellbinding ballad was a must-add to this week’s NME Radio playlist, alongside songs from Fred again.. & The Blessed Madonna, and Still Woozy.

Other new additions to NME Radio are releases from Mahalia, Lava La Rue and Paris Texas, plus a remix of Haim’s ‘Women In Music Pt. III’ highlight, ‘Gasoline’, featuring Taylor Swift.

Here are all this week’s additions to the NME 1 & 2 playlists: