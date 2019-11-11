What went down at the end of 'Edge of Tomorty: Rick Die Repeat'?

Rick and Morty has finally returned after two years off our screens for its fourth season, and with it has come a treat for fans in the form of a post-credits scene that also provides a big episode twist.

The new episode ‘Edge of Tomorty: Rick Die Repeat’ sees the duo return as Morty becomes obsessed with a death crystal vision of him on his deathbed accompanied by his high school crush, Jessica.

While he tries to work out what it all means, fans sticking around for the credits have been rewarded with a Marvel-esque extra scene, which is important to the episode as a whole.

So what happens? Well, in the brief moment, we see Jessica explain to her friends ahead of Career Day that she plans to work in a hospice, explaining that she wants to “comfort the people that are dying, who have no-one else in their lives, the real lonely people”.

She adds that she wants to say “I love you” to them, followed by whatever is on their nametags, and when Morty overhears this he realises he took his deathbed vision of himself with Jessica massively out of context.

At that moment, Rick arrives through a portal, and an angry Morty tells him to “cover [him] in gasoline and spiders” as they both go back through the portal.

The scene has gone down pretty well with fans, one calling it “phenomenal”, with many more noting how important to the episode the moment is.

Who is Mike Mendel?

The post-credits moment finishes with an animated tribute to J. Michael Mendel, whom the episode is dedicated to.

Mendel, who passed away in September, was a producer on both Rick and Morty and The Simpsons, and won four Emmys for his work on both shows.

Paying tribute at the time, Rick and Morty co-creator Justin Roiland tweeted: “My friend, partner, and line producer Mike Mendel passed away. I am devastated. My heart breaks for his family. I don’t know what I’m going to do without you by my side Mike. I’m destroyed.”

Network Adult Swin added: “All of us at Adult Swim are devastated by the untimely passing of Rick and Morty producer Mike Mendel. He guided and supported a generation of artists, writers, and creators and his absence will be felt by the entire community. Our deepest condolences go out to his family, friends and colleagues.”

The Simpsons paid its own tribute to Mendel with an “in loving memory” screen during an episode broadcast at the end of September.

He first got involved in The Simpsons when he was working on The Tracey Ullman Show, where the animation began its life, before joining the show itself when it was given its own series.

Mendel’s other credits included movies Jerry Maguire and Big, as well as Eddie Murphy’s The PJs and the Napoleon Dynamite TV series.