In November of last year, Taylor Swift made an unprecedented announcement: that she’d be re-recording her old music. In a social media post, she outlined her ongoing battle to regain control of her master recordings, revealing to fans that she had “recently begun re-recording my older music and it has already proven to be both exciting and creatively fulfilling. I have plenty of surprises in store.”

Swift’s re-recording of her first six albums is now well underway, with the first record to be released being announced as ‘Fearless (Taylor’s Version)’. Slated to drop on April 9, Taylor’s re-recorded each and every song on the 2008 album, as well as six never released songs from that era (songs “from the vault”).

With ‘Fearless (Taylor’s Version)’ only a few weeks away, and the first “vault” song (‘You All Over Me (From The Vault)’) dropping tonight (March 25), let’s take a look at what we can expect from ‘Fearless (Taylor’s Version)’.

There’ll be a new song called ‘You All Over Me (From The Vault)’

Advertisement

The first never-before-released before song Taylor’s announced for ‘Fearless (Taylor’s Version)’ is one called ‘You All Over Me’. Produced by The National‘s Aaron Dessner and co-written by Scooter Carusoe, the new tune will also feature backing vocals from country singer Maren Morris, and we’ll be able to hear it tonight at midnight EST!

Fans think Selena Gomez could make an appearance

When announcing ‘You All Over Me (From The Vault), Swift explained: “One thing I’ve been loving about these From The Vault songs is that they’ve never been heard, so I can experiment, play, and even include some of my favorite artists.” So naturally fans are now wondering, who are these favourite artists she’s got involved?

One rumour swirls around her long-time pal Selena Gomez. Selena recently shared Insta pictures of the two together, with the caption: “kinda missin this one”. An innocuous celebration of their friendship? Perhaps, but we know Taylor and co love an easter egg, so this could be an early tease of a collaboration.

Fans have been busy speculating that Selena make an appearance, referencing the fact one of the products in Selena’s make-up range is called “Fearless”, that there was a “13” (famously Swift’s lucky number) in the music video for her song ‘Selfish Love’, and that Selena straight-up said last year that Taylor would be her “dream” collaboration.

TAYLOR SWIFT FT SELENA GOMEZ

I REPEAT, POSSIBLE TAYLENA COLLAB pic.twitter.com/sz7eqcjpux — claire (@jackIeopards) March 24, 2021

And there are rumours about a Katy Perry collab too

Advertisement

The two stars were embroiled in a public falling out for several years (with this fall-out rumoured to be the inspiration behind Taylor’s 2014 hit ‘Bad Blood’). But now, beef well and truly quashed, could they be working together?

Katy Perry has said in the past that she’d be open to collaborating, and in a recent clip from American Idol (on which Perry appears as a judge), she teased: “Can you imagine if Taylor and I work together? What we could do…”

"Can you imagine if @taylorswift13 and I work together… what we could do?" – @katyperry 👀👀👀 pic.twitter.com/V0kC0LsDwG — American Idol (@AmericanIdol) March 23, 2021

BOOKMARK THIS TWEET Bad Blood (Taylor’s Version) feat Katy Perry IS COMING! 👀🔥 pic.twitter.com/53O4MDLVCA — ken | evermore (@kensexile) March 23, 2021

It’ll celebrate past collaborators

The first glimpse we got of ‘Fearless (Taylor’s Version) was the new version of Swift’s smash-hit ‘Love Story’. On it she worked with her touring band, as well as fiddle player Jonathan Yudkin and backing vocalist Caitlin Evans, who both played on the original version of the song. In pre-recorded clips sent to country radio in the US, Swift explained: “it was really important to me to have my band who have toured with and shared a stage with for so many years playing on the record.” She added: “It’s a combination of the originals and people who have been sweating on stages with me for over a decade playing on this album.”

TAYLOR WORKED WITH THE ORIGINAL BAND DON'T TOUCH ME #LoveStoryTaylorsVersion pic.twitter.com/NOYOoFBjqa — fearlessly, sarah✰ (@thelasttay) February 12, 2021

Swift hasn’t revealed yet whether they’ll be working together any further, but we could potentially see Swift’s touring band and old collaborators join her on other tracks.

‘Fearless (Taylor’s Version)’ could ALSO feature ‘Dark Blue Tennessee’

Online, Swifties are eagerly trying to work out which of Taylor’s unreleased songs could appear on the album. One song that’s being mentioned in particular is ‘Dark Blue Tennessee’. The song, which allegedly first appeared on an early demo CD in 2004, is now being recognised on Shazam, so fans are eagerly discussing whether it could be one of the “vault songs”.