Taylor Swift’s infamous ‘track fives’ – ranked in order of greatness

In the Taylor Swift world, track five of an album only means one thing – all aboard the super-highway to heartbreak and pain. Tugging on the heartstrings with stabbing lyrics and climactic bridges, Taylor Swift’s infamous track fives are consistently her most anguish-filled songs; they have achieved folklore (sorry) status among her fans. And because we love suffering, we’ve decided to rank them.

Read more: Every Taylor Swift song ranked in order of greatness

When it comes to being torn into tiny little emotional tatters, catchiness doesn’t really enter into the equation. Instead, we’ve weighed up a number of factors, including: solo sob potential, stirring instrumentals, and how intensely the lyrics make you want to hunt down the ex that hurt our Taylor. Please proceed with caution if you’re currently heartbroken.