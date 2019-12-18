The best rock star dogs of 2019

Sure, 2019 was a great year for music. But we’d argue it might have been an even better year for dogs. Even though the world might be on fire, with society rife with division, violence, pain and suffering, you always know where you are with a dog. You can always rely on a dog. We are nothing without dogs.

While we speak to our bosses about renaming ourselves the New Doggo Express, why not check out the best rock and popstar dogs of the last 12 months…

The 1975

The 1975 have been asking for dogs on their recent tour riders. Not to eat, silly! Here’s Matt Healy with a very good boy!

Ariana Grande

Here’s Ariana Grande with the dog she describes as “the love of [my] life”. Is it just us or does it look smashed?

Boston Manor

If dogs could speak, what do you think this beautiful lump of skin and fur would be saying to Ash Wilson, guitarist in British emo champs Boston Manor? We think it would be saying, “put me down! I am a much-respected ancient samurai, trapped in this canine form by a vengeful wizard. I can’t stop licking my bits! Please help!”

Idles

Adam Devonshire, Idles‘ beardy bassist, has an unusual dog doesn’t he? Quite clingy. Very fluffy. Wait, this isn’t a dog? Oh.

MUNA

Not only does Josette Maskin from alt.popsters MUNA own the cutest dog in the puppy pound, but there’s also a Twitter account set up with the sole purpose of publishing pictures of what the members of MUNA might look like if they were dogs. Behold! One day MUNA might deconstruct the patriarchy but, with said account, they’ve already justified their existence on earth.

Robbie Williams

Robbie Williams has a dog in the video for his new single ‘Time To Cheer’. Not only do Robbie and his pretend children build a massive dog out of snow, but the dog winks! Here’s a fact we just learned from the internet. This is no CGI trickery. Dogs can actually wink. Nobody is quite sure what it means when they do, but – sorry to break it to you – it’s probably just when they get some dust in their eyes.

Manic Street Preachers

When the Manic Street Preachers wrote ‘Black Dog On My Shoulder’ in 1996 they probably weren’t referring to Nicky Wire’s pet dachshund.

Katy Perry

Katy Perry is another popstar who runs an Instagram account for her dog, Nugget. What, you didn’t think the dog ran the account itself did you? This isn’t a Disney cartoon. This is real life. The keys are too small for their paws!

Liz Lawrence

Fast rising indie popster Liz Lawrence has a dog that is not only completely adorable, but models her shirts too. Rumour has it she’s training the dog to run her merch stall. Does anyone know the conversion rate for sterling to dog biscuits?

Black Veil Brides

Andy Biersack from Black Veil Brides has a dog called Daredevil, who is adorable.

Friend of bands, MJ

MJ (as in Michael J Fox) is a London music industry legend and can often be seen posing with clients that his PR owner Emma represents. That means the Deftones, Mastodon and pop punk legends The Used!