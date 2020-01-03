Recent concept horrors have been hit-and-miss to say the least – for every Bird Box or Cam there’s plenty of duds like Countdown or Velvet Buzzsaw. Even rarer are the top tier, mould-breaking movies that bring fresh frights and a unique setup to the table. A Quiet Place was just such a film.

Released in 2018, John Krasinski‘s tense thriller swapped cheap jump scares for a sense of existential dread. Set in a post-apocalyptic world, a family is forced to live in fear of bloodthirsty aliens with hyper-sensitive hearing – make any sound (however minimal) and prepare to meet your end.

Played by Krasinski, Emily Blunt and two up-and-coming child stars in Noah Jupe and Millicent Simmonds, the Abbott family proved a hit with cinemagoers. AQP racked up £260m at the global box office and beat out massive blockbusters like Ocean’s 8 and Pacific Rim: Uprising. That kind of performance from a small budget gets the big studio execs talking, so it’s no surprise to hear a sequel is on the way. Here’s everything we know about A Quiet Place: Part II.

A Quiet Place 2 release date: when does Chapter II arrive in cinemas?

Good news here, Paramount have confirmed A Quiet Place: Chapter II hits the big screen on 20 March 2020.

A Quiet Place 2 trailer: is there a teaser yet?

Affirmative. The first teaser clip aired shortly before Christmas, along with a first look image (see above). Then we got a full-length trailer on New Year’s Day. Watch it in full below.

Opening on a flashback to a happier, pre-beasties time, the trailer then flips forward to just after the original ended. That means dead dad, house on fire and very bleak hopes for the future.

Later, the remaining Abbotts accidentally set off a trip wire alarm and alert the Demogorgon-like aliens to their presence. Luckily, they’re saved/kidnapped by some fellow survivors, who Evelyn (Blunt) tries to convince to help her look for others who may have escaped the monsters.

A Quiet Place 2 cast: who has joined the Abbotts in this post-apocalyptic hellscape?

Obviously, you can’t just make a carbon copy of the successful original and hope fans still turn out to watch. Hollywood has never done that before, has it? Sarcasm aside, Krasinski’s sequel has added a few new faces this time around – and you might recognise some of them.

Baby-faced meme fan Cillian Murphy (Peaky Blinders, The Dark Knight) has come on board and he appears to be playing a good guy. The grubby survivor helps Evelyn and her kids escape the aliens in the trailer, before teasing a dangerous world beyond the confines of whatever cowshed (who knows) they seem to be hiding in.

Elsewhere, Djimon Hounsou (Captain Marvel, Blood Diamond) appears as a pal of Cillian Murphy’s. However, the only glimpse we get is of the journeyman actor closing a cupboard door on two potential prisoners. That clip could have been in a flashback too, so it’s unclear what his role will turn out to be. Still, Hounsou is a good name to have attached to your project.

The remaining Abbotts (RIP Lee) have all returned for the sequel.

A Quiet Place 2 plot: what’s going to happen in Part II?

Based on the trailer, it looks like A Quiet Place: Part II will follow the tried-and-tested format of its predecessor. The concept played well with horror buffs and it seems this sequel will see Evelyn and the children travel across the country in search of safety. However, as Cillian Murphy’s character warned, the rule of law has collapsed meaning not everyone they meet will want to help. There are more than just monsters to look out for in Part II…

‘A Quiet Place: Part II’ arrives in cinemas on 20 March 2020