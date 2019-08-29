It's good to laugh!

Whether you’re trying to find a film equivalent to comfort food, or simply revisit an old fave, Netflix has a huge selection of comedies both old and new…

Step Brothers

What’s it about? Brennan and Dale become step brothers after a spot of re-marrying, and their transition into family life is, let’s say, up and down…

Who’s in it? Will Ferrell and John C. Reilly star as the step brothers.

Why it’s worth a watch: Step Brothers is as silly, heartwarming and comforting as you’d hope, and the film still more than stands up 11 years on from its release.

The Trip

What’s it about? An exceedingly wholesome adventure that two of Britain’s greatest TV personalities take across the Lake District, Italy and Spain.

Who’s in it? Steve Coogan and Rob Brydon.

Why it’s worth a watch: It’ll give you plenty of food and holiday envy, and make you want to call up your bestie and book that trip you’ve been planning for years.

The Good Place

What’s it about? An afterlife that chooses whether you enter heaven (the good place) or hell (the bad place). And it gets a whole lot more complicated from there.

Who’s in it? Kristen Bell, Jameela Jamil, William Jackson Harper.

Why it’s worth a watch: It’s a consistently entertaining show that manages to be thought-provoking at the same time as providing light relief. Catch up before everyone starts talking about season 4.

21 Jump Street

What’s it about? An all-time great buddy cop film, in which the protagonists go undercover in a high school to prevent the spread of drugs.

Who’s in it? Jonah Hill and Channing Tatum play the cops.

Why it’s worth a watch: As silly as it gets, 21 Jump Street is pure comfort, and will bring a grin to even the most hungover faces.

Horrible Bosses

What’s it about? A dark comedy about three disgruntled employees who decide to murder their bosses.

Who’s in it? An all-star cast of Jason Bateman, Jennifer Aniston, Colin Farrell, Jamie Foxx and more.

Why it’s worth a watch: As dark as it is funny, Horrible Bosses is light but has plenty of depth.

Peep Show

What’s it about? Two equally useless Londoners ploughing through their depressing and unintentionally hilarious lives

Who’s in it? David Mitchell, Robert Webb, Olivia Coleman, more.

Why it’s worth a watch: It’s maybe the most-loved British cult comedy, ever. Get into it!

The Hangover

What’s it about? Vegas, a stag do, the biggest hangover anyone has ever had.

Who’s in it? Bradley Cooper, Zach Galifanakis, Ed Helms, Ken Jeong.

Why it’s worth a watch: Because what better way to distract from your own hangover than laughing at others who have it way, way worse?

Scott Pilgrim vs. the World

What’s it about? Scott Pilgrim battling his new girlfriend’s exes, all of whom want him dead.

Who’s in it? Michael Cera stars as Pilgrim, Mary Elizabeth Winstead as his girlfriend Ramona Flowers.

Why it’s worth a watch: It’s one of the best quirky comedies around, and Cera is as delightfully awkward as ever.