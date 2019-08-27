Because we all need a good cry sometimes

A sad film has its time and place. Maybe you need a distraction from your own life, or just feel like a good cry. From true stories throughout history to tearjerking films, there’s every kind of sad film on Netflix.

From the overwhelmingly sad likes of war story The Boy In Striped Pajamas to the mind-bending Schindler’s List, and Eternal Sunshine Of The Spotless Mind, every indie kid’s favourite deep-thinking classic, there’s something for everyone.

Here are our top picks of the best sad films on Netflix.

The Boy In The Striped Pajamas

What’s it about? A story of hope and friendship amongst the ravishing World War II.

Who’s in it? Asa Butterfield, Jack Scanlon, Vera Farmiga

Why it’s worth a watch: Warming, thought-provoking and utterly heartbreaking all at once, it’s one of the most emotional films around.

One Day

What’s it about? Two friends, sometimes enemies and often lovers are tracked for 20 years on every St. Swithun’s Day.

Who’s in it? Anne Hathaway and Jim Sturgess.

Why it’s worth a watch: Hathaway and Sturgess do the hopelessly romantic setting of David Nicholls’ book proud in the version that’s an undeniable tearjerker, but comes with plenty of hope, too.

The Notebook

What’s it about? A story of a young couple in love in the 1940s is retold by an elderly man in a care home to a fellow resident.

Who’s in it? Ryan Gosling and Rachel McAdams

Why it’s worth a watch: A favourite for decade and a half now, the film still stands up as the perfect choice when you need a big blub.

Lion

What’s it about? The true story of a man trying to find his family, 25 years after being separated from them.

Who’s in it? Dev Patel, Rooney Mara, Nicole Kidman

Why it’s worth a watch: Hammering home the importance of family, Patel’s journey in the film is a truly emotional one that’ll make you reconsider your life.

Room

What’s it about? Based on the 2010 novel of the same name by Emma Donoghue, Room concerns a woman kept in captivity for years, and her son, who was born a prisoner.

Who’s in it? The lead is played by Brie Larson.

Why it’s worth a watch: A deeply sad but hopeful movie, it’ll really get you thinking.

Eternal Sunshine Of The Spotless Mind

What’s it about? A couple who have erased each other from their memories after an awful breakup, before they end up meeting afresh and dating again.

Who’s in it? The couple are played by Jim Carrey and Kate Winslet.

Why it’s worth a watch: A hipster favourite, it’s a left-of-centre look at love, loss and relationships that really pulls on the heartstrings.

Schindler’s List

What’s it about? The film concerns Oskar Schindler, a German businessman, who saved many hundreds of Jewish refugees from the Holocaust by employing them in his factories.

Who’s in it? Liam Neeson, Ralph Fiennes, Ben Kingsley

Why it’s worth a watch: A 1993 classic, Schindler’s List is unapologetically bleak, long and difficult – make it through, though, and the pay-off is spectacular.

22 July

What’s it about? The horrific events of July 22 2011, on which Anders Behring Breivik carried out a mass murder in Norway.

Who’s in it? Many witnesses and survivors of the attack.

Why it’s worth a watch: The stunningly produced film is a deeply sad look at a day that will change Norway forever.