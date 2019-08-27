The best thrillers on Netflix

Grab your duvet and look alive, here are the best thrillers to spend your evening with

From original series’ to classic films, Netflix is a hub for all things thriller, with spine-tingling shows to burn.

From the dark and delicious Gone Girl to the twisted Inglorious Basterds and new favourite Bird Box among others, here are our picks of the best thrillers to be found.

Gone Girl

What’s it about? The disappearance of Amy Dunne, and the deeply twisted trail of a family life gone wrong that it leaves behind.

Who’s in it? Rosamund Pike and Ben Affleck play the ill-fated couple.

Why it’s worth a watch: A genuinely surprising, depraved film, it shows the lengths which some will go to get their own back. The stunning, minimal soundtrack comes from Nine Inch Nails’ Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross.

Secret Obsession

What’s it about? A woman who wakes up with amnesia, and realises her troubles are far from over.

Who’s in it? Brenda Song, Mike Vogel and Dennis Haysbert.

Why it’s worth a watch: The Netflix original has constant twists and turns, and is as pulse-racing as every good thriller should be.

Bird Box

What’s it about? A woman trying to protect herself and her children from supernatural beings who make anyone who looks at them commit suicide.

Who’s in it? Sandra Bullock plays the lead.

Why it’s worth a watch: The truly twisted story, which comes from a 2014 novel by Josh Malerman, is enough. Bullock then plays it brilliantly.

Under The Skin

What’s it about? A troubled woman who preys on men, often stopping them while driving in Scotland.

Who’s in it? Scarlett Johansson stars.

Why it’s worth a watch: Along with a great performance from Johansson, the film features a suitably moody score from Mica Levi.

Inglorious Basterds

What’s it about? A series of rebels who go after Nazi officers and the Fuhrer himself in the Second World War.

Who’s in it? Brad Pitt, Christoph Waltz, Michael Fassbender.

Why it’s worth a watch: One of Tarantino’s more twisted efforts, the war is tackled in a deeply surreal, tense way on this stunning flick.

Strangers On A Train

What’s it about? A tennis player and a psychopath who meet on a train and agree to “exchange” murders.

Who’s in it? Farley Granger and Robert Walker play said strangers on said train.

Why it’s worth a watch: This 1951 psychological thriller has stood the test of time, and is now considered one of the genre’s best ever efforts.

Black

What’s it about? A grim reaper who tries to track down his incarcerated partner.

Who’s in it? Song Seung-heon, Go Ara, Lee El

Why it’s worth a watch: This South Korean thriller has turned into a worldwide phenomenon, and with good reason – it’s entertainment at its most full-throttle.

Designated Survivor

What’s it about? The aftermath of an explosion that kills everyone in line to the Presidency in the US government except one: a low-lying ‘designated survivor’.

Who’s in it? The survivor is played by Kiefer Sutherland

Why it’s worth a watch: A morbid and thrilling show, it traverses its alternate universe with plenty of excitement and drama.